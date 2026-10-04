BBNaija 11: Temi Nkem takes home ₦160m grand prize

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Temi Nkem, has emerged as the winner of the Show Ya Sef edition of the reality show

BBNaija 11: Temi Nkem wins Big Brother Naija Season 11

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Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Temi Nkem, has emerged as the winner of the reality show's 'Show Ya Sef' edition.

Temi Nkem has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11 after 70 days in the reality show.

The BBNaija Season 11 finale saw Barry, Oyin, Ricky, Flora, Tram, and Bluethopia evicted one after another.

Temi Nkem, Aikou and Sheba emerged as the final three housemates competing for the ₦160 million BBNaija prize.

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Temi was crowned the winner during the grand finale on Sunday, October 4, 2026, after spending 70 days in the Big Brother house.

She emerged ahead of Aikou and Sheba, who finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively, in a finale that brought an end to more than two months of competition, drama, friendships, romance, conflicts, and strategic gameplay.

Barry became the first finalist to leave the competition, followed by Oyin and Ricky. Flora and Tram were subsequently evicted before Bluethopia became the sixth housemate to leave the competition during the finale.

Ten housemates initially secured spots in the grand finale, but the number was reduced to nine after Keivo was disqualified following a physical altercation with Tram during the final week.

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Making it to the final three capped a competitive run for Temi, who remained actively involved in the house throughout the season.

She participated in tasks, games, wager presentations and other house activities, while her outspoken personality often placed her at the centre of major conversations.

Temi also remained confident in her strategy. During her final Diary Session, she told Big Brother that she believed she had played the best strategic game in the house.

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