Afro-Nigerian star Noni Madueke scored Arsenal's equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle, then admitted the Gunners abandoned their principles in a sloppy start to the second half.

Madueke believes Arsenal's second-half performance cost them victory.

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The winger admitted the team became too relaxed after a dominant first half.

Arsenal should have been comfortably ahead before the break.

The draw ended Arsenal's 21-match run without sharing the points in the Premier League.

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Noni Madueke has offered an honest assessment of Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, admitting the Gunners lost control of the match after abandoning the standards that had made them so dominant in the first half.

Backed throughout a resilient away display ❤️ Safe travels home, Gooners 👊 https://t.co/PvE3TEdYPZ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 21, 2026

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke has opened up on what went wrong against Newcastle United, admitting the Gunners “didn't stick to our principles” as they threw away control at St James' Park.

The England international of Nigerian descent was Arsenal's saviour on the night, scoring the 78th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw after Mikel Arteta's men had dominated the first half and then collapsed for 20 minutes after the break.

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Noni Madueke celebrates his goal.

It was a game of two halves, and Madueke did not hide from it.

“Saying it was a game of two halves is fair. In the first half I thought we were outstanding and should have gone in a minimum of 3-0 ahead,” Madueke said.

“We were just missing in front of goal, but everything else was there. Second half, the first 20 minutes weren’t good by our standards. When you give this team and this crowd belief at home it is difficult.”

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‘First 20 minutes is on us’

Arsenal went in at half-time on top but came out relaxed. Newcastle reacted, St James' Park reacted, and suddenly the league leaders were hanging on.

“We know what to expect from them at home. We knew there would be a reaction but we feel the first 20 minutes of the second half is on us,” Madueke admitted.

“We didn’t stick to our principles, maybe we came out too relaxed after the first half performance. We’ll have to watch it back and see how to improve.”

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The draw ends Arsenal's 21-game run without a stalemate in the Premier League stretching back to the 2-2 draw with Wolves in February, and leaves the Gunners level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Madueke gambled for his goal

There was at least a personal reward for Madueke. On Arteta's instruction to be “more ahead of the game,” the winger gambled on the break, stayed onside, and finished coolly past Newcastle keeper Lukas Hornicek with his left foot to make it 2-2.

Madueke says Arsenal abandoned their principles.

“The manager has been on me to be more ahead of the game. I gambled a bit on the break. I tried to stay onside and then I knew when I got the ball with the space I had, I had to score,” he said.

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“We showed character to get back in the game, but 2-2 is a fair result.”