Nigerian artistes who have bought luxury cars worth billions in 2026

Nigerian artistes have continued to make bold statements with their luxury purchases, especially their choice of cars.

In 2026, several top artistes have added expensive cars to their collections. From multimillion-naira Maybachs and Ferraris to an exclusive Bugatti reportedly worth billions of naira, here’s a look at the stars who have splashed big on luxury automobiles this year.

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Burna Boy

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy added another ultra-luxury car to his collection with a custom one-of-one widebody Bugatti Chiron.

The Bugatti Chiron is one of the world’s most exclusive luxury cars, and the custom version gifted to Burna Boy further adds to his reputation for an expensive taste in automobiles.

The singer has continued to maintain an impressive collection of luxury cars, but the Bugatti stands out for its exclusivity and reported value, which runs into billions of naira.

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Davido

Afrobeats superstar Davido has also added another luxury car to his impressive garage.

The singer recently showed off a black Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, revealing that it is the third Maybach he owns. The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has a starting price of about $180,000 in the United States, which translates to over N230 million, excluding additional options, taxes, and other charges.

The latest purchase came months after Davido took delivery of another Maybach, the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 “White Ambience.”

Throwback photo of Kizz Daniel showing off his luxury car collection in his garage.

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Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel joined the list of Nigerian artistes with multimillion-naira luxury cars after acquiring a brand-new 2026 Ferrari Purosangue. A car dealer, Abujacar, announced the purchase on X, revealing that the singer acquired the Ferrari for N1.6 billion.

"Congratulations, @KizzDaniel, on the acquisition of your brand-new 2026 Ferrari Purosangue, valued at ₦1.6 billion. An exceptional machine for an exceptional artist. A new chapter in automotive excellence. Welcome to the future,” he wrote.

Asake

Afrobeats star Asake has also added another eye-catching supercar to his garage.

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