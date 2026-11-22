From struggling to starring: Swiss-Nigerian Okafor reveals recharge secret after Leeds stunned Chelsea

Swiss-Nigerian Noah Okafor has revealed the secret behind his stunning turnaround, scoring twice as Leeds United thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge to claim their first win there since 1999.

Leeds defeated Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

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Okafor played a key role in the victory and continued his strong run of form.

The Swiss-Nigerian admitted he had been struggling in recent weeks.

He credits the international break for helping him regain confidence.

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Noah Okafor has opened up on the difficult spell that threatened to derail his season, revealing that time away with the national team helped him reset mentally and physically before his impressive performance in Leeds United's 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

GTA 6 is so realistic https://t.co/yOJqfK00m7 — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 21, 2026

His brace helped Leeds to an emphatic demolition of Chelsea, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson also finding the net.

The win marks Leeds’ first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999, a 27-year wait finally ended.

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Okafor’s recharge secret

Okafor opened up on how he turned his form around, revealing that the international break was the key.

“The last two or three weeks I was struggling a little bit but I took a national team break as a recharge, worked a lot on myself, trained hard,” he said.

Noah Okafor was a handful for Chelsea.

“For this we play football, to score, to win, and today we did it.”

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The Swiss-Nigerian’s honesty is a sign of a player willing to put in the work, with the results now speaking for themselves.

Okafor’s brace seals the win

Okafor’s first goal came in the 48th minute, levelling the game after Chelsea had taken the lead through Emanuel Emegha.

Okafor netted a brace against the Blues.

His second came in the 58th minute, a powerful volley that put Leeds 3-1 ahead and effectively sealed the win.

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Okafor’s brace made him the first Leeds player to score a Premier League brace against Chelsea since Stephen McPhail in 1999.

Leeds’ historic win

Leeds’ 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge is their first in 27 years, ending a long wait for a win at Chelsea.

The win moves Leeds up to sixth in the Premier League, leapfrogging Chelsea in the table.

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Okafor’s performance was the standout, with the Swiss-Nigerian delivering a masterclass display that earned him the Player of the Match award.

Okafor’s message after the win

Okafor was full of praise for his teammates after the win.

“We knew it would be a tough game, we were here from the first minute and especially the second half. We really deserved three points,” he said.

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“It’s always nice to score, to have this feeling, it gives confidence for sure. In the last couple of weeks I feel really comfortable, I play with confidence, play my football, and I can shine and help the team as much as possible. So, so happy with the three points.”

Okafor’s message is clear: he is back to his best and ready to help Leeds push on.

What’s next for Okafor and Leeds

Okafor’s brace and Leeds’ historic win will give the Swiss-Nigerian a major confidence boost heading into the next fixtures.

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Leeds will look to build on the momentum, with Okafor’s form crucial to their hopes of climbing the table.