Mikel Arteta is not happy with the result at Newcastle United, admitting Arsenal 'lost two points' after failing to take advantage of Manchester City’s slip.

Arteta believes Arsenal lost two points rather than gained one.

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The Gunners missed several clear chances in a dominant first half.

Newcastle fought back after falling behind to earn a draw.

Arsenal remain level with Manchester City after both sides dropped points.

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Mikel Arteta cut a frustrated figure after Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, insisting his side had thrown away two valuable points in the Premier League title race.

The Arsenal manager pointed to wasteful finishing and poor defending as the main reasons his team failed to capitalize on Manchester City's earlier slip-up.

A battling point on the road. We keep pushing. https://t.co/DsZ1nokQEa — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 21, 2026

Arteta felt Arsenal should have been out of sight

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Arteta felt Arsenal should have been out of sightArsenal left St James' Park with a point, but their manager viewed the outcome very differently.

While Newcastle celebrated a comeback and neutrals enjoyed one of the matches of the season, Arteta's immediate reaction was that his team had thrown away an opportunity to secure all three points.

The Spaniard was particularly frustrated because of Arsenal's dominance in the opening 45 minutes, a period in which they controlled possession, created chances and repeatedly exposed Newcastle's defence.

Mikel Arteta is not happy with how Arsenal played at Newcastle.

Speaking after the match, Arteta made it clear where he stood.

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"I come out of that match with a very clear feeling: we lost two points today. I say we because we did it ourselves."

The Arsenal manager felt his side should have put the game beyond Newcastle long before the hosts found their way back into the contest.

Arsenal started well against Newcastle.

"We were exceptional in the first half and with the amount of situations we created, it should have been two or 3-0 up."

Wasteful finishing proved costly

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Arteta's frustration was understandable given the chances Arsenal created.

The Premier League champions produced enough opportunities in the first half to establish a comfortable lead but failed to convert them.

That left Newcastle within touching distance and gave Eddie Howe's side belief that they could rescue something from the game.

The Arsenal manager acknowledged that Newcastle improved after the break but believed his own team had contributed significantly to the shift in momentum.

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"We expected a reaction from them and once they scored the first goal, we struggled."

Rather than building on their impressive first-half display, Arsenal allowed Newcastle back into the contest and suddenly found themselves involved in a very different game.

Defensive mistakes changed everything

If missed chances frustrated Arteta, Arsenal's defending angered him even more.

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The manager singled out the first goal his side conceded, describing it as completely unacceptable at the highest level. Newcastle's equaliser transformed the atmosphere inside the stadium and gave the home side renewed confidence.

"They changed and were more efficient doing exactly the same thing and we were much worse."

"We gave them the first goal in a way that is unacceptable at this level and then it was another set piece."

For Arteta, those moments turned what had been a largely controlled performance into a chaotic contest.

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Lessons for the title race

Despite his disappointment, the Arsenal manager praised the character his players showed to respond and continue attacking.

He felt the team regained composure after Newcastle's fightback and produced another high-quality goal, but he insisted Arsenal should never have allowed the contest to become so complicated.

"We were really clever, really composed and scored a beautiful goal."

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Ultimately, however, Arteta believes his side failed in one crucial area.

"We scored a beautiful goal and should have gone on to kill the game."

The draw leaves Arsenal level with Manchester City after both title rivals dropped points, but Arteta's comments suggest he is not interested in that silver lining.