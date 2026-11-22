Musa created the winner and celebrated in style with his Kano Pillars mates.

Musa created the winner and celebrated in style with his Kano Pillars mates.

From Enyimba heroes to Ahmed Musa victims: Kano Pillars stun Ikorodu City in Lagos

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa may be 41, but Lagos clubs are still struggling to stop him in the NPFL.

Kano Pillars defeated Ikorodu City 1-0 in Lagos.

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Ahmed Musa provided the assist for the winning goal.

Pillars have now taken four points from two trips to Lagos this season.

Fans praised Musa's performance after the match.

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Fresh off a famous victory over Enyimba in Aba, Ikorodu City were brought back down to earth by an inspired Musa.

The Nigerian legend created the game's only goal as Kano Pillars left Lagos with all three points and continued their impressive away form.

Full-Time Ikorodu City 0-1 Kano Pillars Our first maximum points on the road picked at Ikorodu City. #NPFL27 #MD14 #IKOPIL https://t.co/GQ3LCDgDns — Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) November 21, 2026

Ahmed Musa proves class is permanent

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Musa proves class is permanentIkorodu City arrived at the match full of confidence after their impressive victory over Enyimba the previous weekend.

The Lagos side had shown resilience and quality in Aba, earning widespread praise for their performance against one of Nigeria's biggest clubs. However, they ran into a player who has spent much of his career deciding games at a far higher level.

Ahmed Musa was a thorn for Ikorodu City.

Ahmed Musa may be in the latter stages of his career, but the former Super Eagles captain demonstrated once again why he remains one of the most influential players in the NPFL.

The veteran forward was a constant threat during his 79 minutes on the pitch and played a decisive role in the match-winning moment.

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One moment of quality settled the contest

The breakthrough came in the first half when Musa burst beyond his marker before delivering a dangerous ball into the area.

His cross found Garba Shuaibu, who applied the finish to give Pillars the lead.

Reflecting on the goal, Kano Pillars noted:

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Musa created the winner and celebrated in style with his Kano Pillars mates.

"Garba Shuaibu put us ahead from Ahmed Musa's cross. Ahmed Musa makes a fine run past Ikorodu City defender to lay the ball to Garba for our opener."

That proved enough to separate the two sides.

While Ikorodu battled hard in search of an equaliser, Pillars held firm to secure a valuable away victory.

Kano Pillars are unbeaten in Lagos.

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The result means the Kano club remain unbeaten in Lagos this season, having collected four points from a possible six on their trips south.

Fans enjoyed the Musa show

Unsurprisingly, much of the post-match conversation centred on Musa.

Even opposing supporters found themselves acknowledging his influence.

One Ikorodu City fan admitted:

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"Even though we lost, I had fun. Big ups to Ahmed Musa. That man almost made me run mad. He disturbed my team."

For Kano Pillars supporters, the performance only strengthened belief that the club can challenge for major honours this season.

"This what I'm talking about. This season, the league is ours."

Others focused on Musa's unique style, with one fan jokingly asking:

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"Why does Ahmed Musa wear boots that don't have studs under them? I've noticed it for a while now."

The praise continued after the final whistle.

"Great job. Kudos to you Pillars. Keep the good work. We shall succeed In Sha Allah."

Another supporter added:

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"Well done guys, super proud of you all."

A productive trip to Lagos

Kano Pillars themselves were delighted with the result and made no secret of their satisfaction after another successful outing in Lagos.

"Thank you Lagos for being a productive hunting ground for the Sai Masu Gida so far this season. We have picked up four points out of a possible six here."

Kano Pillars are second on the NPFL Log after the Ikorodu City win.

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"Until next time, Lagos. We will be back with an even bigger target as the season progresses."

For Ikorodu City, it was a frustrating end to an otherwise encouraging run.

Thank you Lagos for being a productive hunting ground for the Sai Masu Gida so far this season! We have picked up 4 points out of a possible 6 here. Until next time, Lagos! We will be back with an even bigger target as the season progresses. We appreciate your support! https://t.co/zkev8zATWe — Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) November 21, 2026