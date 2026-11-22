FIFA President Infantino Praises Tinubu: ‘He Is Doing A Fantastic Job In Nigeria’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised President Bola Tinubu for doing a “fantastic job” in Nigeria, hailing the country’s investment in sports infrastructure as a sign of belief in its youth.

Gianni Infantino described Tinubu as doing a "fantastic job" in Nigeria.

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The FIFA president praised investments in sports infrastructure.

Infantino visited the remodelled Warri City Stadium in Delta State.

He said the projects show Nigeria believes in its youth.

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino has praised President Bola Tinubu's administration for investing in sports infrastructure, saying the projects demonstrate Nigeria's commitment to its young people and its future.

FIFA chief impressed by Nigeria's investment

Impressed by Nigeria's investment, Infantino openly commended President Bola Tinubu's administration, describing ongoing investments in sports infrastructure as evidence that Nigeria is planning for the future.

The FIFA boss made the remarks during his visit to Nigeria, where he also inspected several sporting facilities, including the newly remodelled Warri City Stadium.

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Infantino's visit formed part of a broader assessment of sports development projects and football infrastructure, areas FIFA has consistently identified as critical to the growth of the game across Africa.

Speaking during the event, the FIFA president reserved special praise for Nigeria's leadership and its approach to sports development.

President Bola Tinubu

"Please send President Tinubu our warmest regards. He is doing, together with all of you, a fantastic job here in Nigeria, showing that you are a country projected into the future."

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Why the Warri Stadium matters

A major highlight of Infantino's visit was the renovated Warri City Stadium, one of the most ambitious sports infrastructure projects completed in recent years.

The stadium now boasts a hybrid-grass football pitch, a nine-lane athletics track, modern floodlighting, upgraded dressing rooms, an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-size swimming pool and an improved drainage system.

According to Infantino, facilities of this quality are exactly what countries need if they hope to develop the next generation of sporting stars.

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The FIFA president reportedly described the facility as "fantastic" and praised the efforts that went into transforming it into a modern sporting venue.

A message about Nigeria's future

While football remained at the centre of the discussions, Infantino's comments extended beyond the game itself.

The FIFA chief argued that investments in sports facilities send an important message to young people about their value and potential.

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"The investments done in sports facilities and infrastructure show that you believe in your youth, and the young girls and the young boys of Nigeria."

For Infantino, modern stadiums and sports complexes are not just about hosting matches. They also represent opportunities for youth development, talent discovery and social progress.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino inspects the newly renovated Warri City Stadium in Delta State. Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori takes to the pitch to show off his football skills during the visit. https://t.co/iilQLgzYUZ — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) November 20, 2026

That message is particularly relevant in a country like Nigeria, where football remains one of the most powerful avenues for young people to pursue education, careers and international opportunities.

What it could mean

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Infantino's praise arrives at a time when Nigeria is seeking to strengthen its reputation as one of Africa's leading sporting nations.

Large-scale investments in facilities could improve the country's chances of attracting international tournaments, youth competitions and development programmes supported by FIFA and other governing bodies.

Warri stadium

While political reactions to Infantino's comments are likely to vary, his message was clear.