Nigerian female wrestlers Esther, Christinah and Jumoke have secured scholarship transfers to Iowa State University, where they will compete in the NCAA Division I wrestling programme after impressing at international competitions

Nigerian female wrestlers Esther, Christinah and Jumoke have secured scholarship transfers to Iowa State University, where they will compete in the NCAA Division I wrestling programme after impressing at international competitions

Three Nigerian female wrestlers land prestigious Iowa State scholarships in the US

Three Nigerian female wrestlers have secured scholarship transfers to Iowa State University, one of the top NCAA Division I wrestling programmes in the US, after impressing on the international stage.

Three Nigerian female wrestlers; Kolawole Esther, Christinah Ogunsanya and Adekoye Jumoke, have secured scholarship transfers to Iowa State University.

The athletes moved from William Penn University to compete in the NCAA Division I, the highest level of US collegiate sports.

Nigerian women's wrestling coach Akuh Purity credited Nigeria Wrestling Federation President Bashir Adewale Adeniyi for supporting the athletes' development.

The coach said the wrestlers' performances at international competitions attracted Iowa State recruiters and hopes the achievement inspires more young Nigerian wrestlers.

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Kolawole Esther, Christinah Ogunsanya and Adekoye Jumoke have officially moved from William Penn University, an NAIA institution, to Iowa State University, one of the biggest NCAA Division I programmes in the US.

The transfer means the trio will now compete at the highest level of collegiate sports in America while also continuing their education.

Head coach of the Nigerian women's wrestling team, Akuh Purity, described the achievement as a huge milestone for the athletes and Nigerian wrestling as a whole.

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According to him, the move didn't happen by chance. He said the wrestlers earned the opportunity through years of competing in international tournaments, where their performances caught the attention of recruiters from Iowa State University.

Head coach of the Nigerian women's wrestling team, Akuh Purity

Purity also praised the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, saying his commitment to investing in the athletes helped make the opportunity possible.

"This achievement is a testament to the vision and dedication of the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation. His financial investment and commitment to athlete development have showcased the immense talent of our wrestlers on the international stage. Seeing Kolawole Esther, Christinah Ogunsanya and Adekoye Jumoke earn transfers to Iowa State University is a proud moment for Nigerian wrestling," Purity said.

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He added that continued financial support and exposure to top international competitions have been key to helping Nigerian wrestlers compete with the world's best.

According to him, the success of Esther, Ogunsanya and Jumoke proves that with proper funding, structured development and access to quality education, Nigerian athletes can excel both in the classroom and on the wrestling mat.

Purity also expressed hope that the achievement would motivate more young wrestlers across Nigeria to stay committed to the sport.

Iowa State University, home to one of the United States' top NCAA Division I wrestling programmes, will welcome the Nigerian wrestlers as scholarship student-athletes, combining elite education with world-class competition.

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He called for sustained investment in grassroots wrestling and elite athlete development programmes so that more Nigerian talents can earn similar opportunities abroad and continue flying the country's flag on the global stage.