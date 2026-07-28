Three Nigerian female wrestlers land prestigious Iowa State scholarships in the US
Three Nigerian female wrestlers; Kolawole Esther, Christinah Ogunsanya and Adekoye Jumoke, have secured scholarship transfers to Iowa State University.
The athletes moved from William Penn University to compete in the NCAA Division I, the highest level of US collegiate sports.
Nigerian women's wrestling coach Akuh Purity credited Nigeria Wrestling Federation President Bashir Adewale Adeniyi for supporting the athletes' development.
The coach said the wrestlers' performances at international competitions attracted Iowa State recruiters and hopes the achievement inspires more young Nigerian wrestlers.
Three Nigerian female wrestlers have taken another massive step in their careers after securing scholarship transfers to Iowa State University in the United States.
Kolawole Esther, Christinah Ogunsanya and Adekoye Jumoke have officially moved from William Penn University, an NAIA institution, to Iowa State University, one of the biggest NCAA Division I programmes in the US.
The transfer means the trio will now compete at the highest level of collegiate sports in America while also continuing their education.
Head coach of the Nigerian women's wrestling team, Akuh Purity, described the achievement as a huge milestone for the athletes and Nigerian wrestling as a whole.
According to him, the move didn't happen by chance. He said the wrestlers earned the opportunity through years of competing in international tournaments, where their performances caught the attention of recruiters from Iowa State University.
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Purity also praised the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, saying his commitment to investing in the athletes helped make the opportunity possible.
"This achievement is a testament to the vision and dedication of the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation. His financial investment and commitment to athlete development have showcased the immense talent of our wrestlers on the international stage. Seeing Kolawole Esther, Christinah Ogunsanya and Adekoye Jumoke earn transfers to Iowa State University is a proud moment for Nigerian wrestling," Purity said.
He added that continued financial support and exposure to top international competitions have been key to helping Nigerian wrestlers compete with the world's best.
According to him, the success of Esther, Ogunsanya and Jumoke proves that with proper funding, structured development and access to quality education, Nigerian athletes can excel both in the classroom and on the wrestling mat.
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Purity also expressed hope that the achievement would motivate more young wrestlers across Nigeria to stay committed to the sport.
He called for sustained investment in grassroots wrestling and elite athlete development programmes so that more Nigerian talents can earn similar opportunities abroad and continue flying the country's flag on the global stage.
Iowa State University is widely regarded as one of the respected wrestling schools in the United States, competing in the NCAA Division I, the highest level of college athletics in the country. For the three Nigerians, the move offers not just world-class education but also the chance to test themselves against some of the best collegiate wrestlers in America.