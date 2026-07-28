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Wike orders immediate crackdown on illegal car racing in Abuja residential areas

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:28 - 28 July 2026
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Minister Nyesom Wike answering questions from reporters during his inspection of the Apo-Karshi and Bwari-Kubwa road projects, where he announced the immediate crackdown on illegal car racing in residential neighbourhoods.
Why Wike has banned illegal street racing in Abuja neighbourhoods
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  • Wike has ordered an immediate crackdown on illegal car racing in Abuja's residential neighbourhoods.

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  • Traffic officials have been directed to identify affected areas and increase enforcement alongside other security agencies.

  • The minister says newly rehabilitated roads should improve mobility—not become dangerous race tracks for thrill-seekers.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has ordered an immediate crackdown on illegal car racing in residential neighbourhoods across Abuja, saying the activity poses a serious threat to innocent residents.

Wike gave the directive on Monday while inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects, including the 13.125-kilometre Apo-Karshi Road and the 14-kilometre Bwari-Kubwa Road, after journalists asked him about reports of organised street racing in parts of the capital. 

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Although he said his office had yet to receive any formal petition identifying specific locations where the races take place, the minister instructed the relevant traffic management authorities to act immediately.

"We will do everything possible to see that we don't allow car racing within residential areas," Wike said.

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Why Wike says the ban is necessary

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike walking with officials during an inspection of ongoing Abuja road construction projects.
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike inspects ongoing road infrastructure development in Abuja, where newly paved roads have prompted fresh calls for stricter traffic enforcement.
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According to the minister, the FCT Administration's extensive road rehabilitation programme has significantly improved travel across Abuja.

However, some motorists have begun using the smoother roads for dangerous high-speed driving and informal racing.

"First of all, they are trying to show how beautiful the roads are, but then they forget there are aspects of it that also pose danger to innocent citizens," Wike said.

"I appeal to them to understand that their rights have limitations, and life is more important." 

His comments come amid increasing concerns over reckless driving and reports from residents about groups of thrill-seekers allegedly gathering late at night to race through residential estates and neighbourhood roads.

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Residential areas are the focus

Wike clarified that the immediate enforcement drive is targeted specifically at residential communities, where pedestrians, children and other road users are most vulnerable.

Drawing a distinction between neighbourhood roads and highways, the minister said:

"Rest assured that we will do everything possible to see that we don't allow car racing within residential areas. But if it is on the highway, well, that we will not stop." 

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The remark has generated discussion because Nigerian traffic laws prohibit reckless and dangerous driving regardless of where it occurs.

Wike, however, made it clear that his immediate concern is ending racing activities within residential districts.

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Traffic officials ordered to step up enforcement

FCT Traffic Management Department
FCT Traffic Management Department
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To enforce the directive, Wike instructed the FCT Traffic Management Department to identify affected areas and strengthen compliance with traffic regulations.

FRSC officials stopping a driver for a traffic offence.
FRSC officials stopping a driver for a traffic offence.

The FCT Administration is also expected to work with relevant security and traffic agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to increase monitoring and patrols in neighbourhoods where illegal racing has been reported.

Authorities are expected to keep watch on known late-night gathering spots used by street racing enthusiasts and respond more quickly to complaints from residents.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the FCT Administration nor the FRSC had announced any new penalties or operational guidelines beyond the minister's directive.

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There was also no indication that specific individuals or racing groups had been arrested in connection with the announcement.

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