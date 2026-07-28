Prophetess Ezinne Nwanorue has come under criticism for her latest Facebook post

Prophetess Ezinne Nwanorue has come under criticism for her latest Facebook post

Prophetess who made husband swear death oath on camera now celebrates his mother's death on Facebook

A Canada-based Nigerian prophetess who previously went viral over a death oath video is facing criticism after celebrating her mother-in-law's death in a Facebook post.

Prophetess Ezinne Nwanorue celebrated her mother-in-law's death in a Facebook post.

She previously went viral after making her husband swear a public death oath before relocating to Canada.

The post has drawn widespread criticism, while her husband has yet to respond publicly.

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A Canada-based Nigerian prophetess has drawn fresh criticism after publicly celebrating the death of her mother-in-law on Facebook, the latest development in a family saga that first captured national attention over a viral death oath video.

Prophetess Ezinne Nwanorue and her husband Franklin Chimaobim Nwanorue became a talking point after she made his relocation to Canada conditional on him swearing a public death oath declaring that if he cheated on her after arriving, he should die.

Nigerian prophetess celebrates mother-in-law's death on Facebook: "One wicked witch is down”

In a video that circulated widely, Franklin complied, declaring on camera, "I confess, and I promise that if I come to Canada and cheat on you, let me die in the name of Jesus." He also pledged to remain faithful and be a good husband and father to their children.

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The oath appeared to mean little. Ezinne later alleged on Facebook that her husband had been involved with another woman despite the public declaration, claiming he had still been unfaithful after making it.

Now the couple is back in the news.

Nigerian prophetess celebrates mother-in-law's death on Facebook: "One wicked witch is down”

On Monday, Ezinne shared the funeral poster of her late mother-in-law, Comfort Chika Nwanorue, on Facebook alongside a message that drew immediate and widespread condemnation.

"One wicked witch is down: my dead mother-in-law, Comfort Chika Nwanorue, rest in pieces in hell with other dead witches. Your members will soon join you," she wrote.

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She went further, describing herself as a weapon against evil and issuing what read as a warning to others she considers enemies.

"I am the weapon fashioned against all the witches and wizards and all the evil people in the world. You all shall go down in my hands," she wrote, adding that the deceased and her associates had spent years attempting to destroy her destiny before signing off the post with her title as a prophetess of God Almighty.

Nigerian prophetess celebrates mother-in-law's death on Facebook: "One wicked witch is down”

She also claimed she was now in her season of manifestation and that no one could stop it.

The post attracted widespread criticism online, with many Nigerians condemning her for publicly celebrating a family member's death regardless of whatever grievances existed between them.

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