Lagos private lesson teacher remanded over alleged defilement of 15-year-old student after hospital drama

A judicial gavel in a courtroom, symbolising the legal proceedings at the Ogudu Magistrates' Court where the suspect was formally remanded.

A judicial gavel in a courtroom, symbolising the legal proceedings at the Ogudu Magistrates' Court where the suspect was formally remanded.

Lagos court remands private lesson teacher over alleged defilement of 15-year-old student after hospital delay

An Ogudu Magistrates' Court remanded a private lesson teacher identified as Michael at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre over the alleged defilement of a 15-year-old student in Ketu, Lagos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspect's arraignment was delayed after he collapsed and was hospitalised before later being declared fit to stand trial. The case has been adjourned until August 24.

Lagos police denied allegations by the survivor's mother that officers attempted to persuade the family to accept ₦200,000 and withdraw the case, insisting the prosecution proceeded according to due process.

A private lesson teacher identified simply as Michael has been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre by an Ogudu Magistrates' Court in Lagos over allegations that he sexually assaulted his 15-year-old student in the Ketu area of the state.

The remand comes nearly two weeks after the case first drew public attention, following allegations by the teenager's family that some police officers attempted to pressure them into abandoning the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Lagos State Police Command, the case was reported at the Ketu Police Station on July 13, after which the suspect was arrested and detained while investigations commenced.

The suspect was initially scheduled to be arraigned on July 15 in the presence of the survivor and her mother.

However, the arraignment could not proceed after he reportedly collapsed shortly before court proceedings.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abimbola Adebisi, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Lagos State Police Command.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Providing an earlier update, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abimbola Adebisi, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, said the suspect was immediately taken to the Lagos State Emergency Hospital, Toll Gate, before being transferred to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment.

She said the court process was delayed solely because he was receiving medical care and needed to be certified fit to stand trial.

Confirming the latest development, Adebisi said the suspect has now been formally arraigned.

"The suspect has been arraigned before the Ogudu Magistrates' Court and remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre," she said.

The entrance to the Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre, where the private lesson teacher was remanded pending court trial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added that the case has been adjourned until August 24 for hearing.

READ NEXT: Nigerian Army arrests wanted soldier accused of supplying military uniforms to terrorists

Family alleged police attempted to settle case

Before the arraignment, the survivor's mother, Mrs. Zainab Musa, alleged that some officers handling the matter tried to persuade her family to accept ₦200,000 and withdraw the complaint instead of pursuing prosecution.

The allegation generated public concern and prompted calls from child rights advocates for a transparent investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responding to the claim earlier, CSP Adebisi denied that any officer attempted to frustrate the case, describing the accusation as "a mere allegation."

She maintained that the investigation remained active and that the suspect would face prosecution once medically fit to appear in court.

Rights group sought swift prosecution

Ololade Ajayi, founder of the DOHS Cares Foundation.

The case also attracted the attention of Ololade Ajayi, founder of the DOHS Cares Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that supports survivors of gender-based violence and monitors femicide cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following reports that the suspect had been hospitalised after collapsing, Ajayi urged the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to ensure the suspect did not evade justice because of the medical delay.

What the suspect is accused of

According to earlier reports, the suspect is alleged to have sexually assaulted the teenager on multiple occasions at the tutorial centre where he taught her.

It is also alleged that he threatened the girl to stop her from disclosing the incidents. These allegations have not yet been tested in court, and the suspect has not entered a plea publicly.

Advertisement

Advertisement