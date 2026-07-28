Video: Governor Soludo, wife show off dance moves in support of son Ozonna's song

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo and his wife have delighted social media users after joining their son, Ozonna, in a dance challenge for his song, Big Flex.

Governor Charles Soludo and his wife joined their son, Ozonna, in a dance challenge to his song

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The viral video has eased speculation about Ozonna's relationship with his father after his absence from his sister's graduation and an earlier post featuring a song critical of political leaders.

Known for his bold fashion, energetic dance videos, and carefree personality, Ozonna continues to win fans despite frequent criticism over his unconventional lifestyle.

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo and his wife have delighted social media users after joining their son, Ozonna, in a dance challenge for his song, Big Flex.

The heartwarming video shows the governor and the First Lady dancing alongside the singer as the trio performed the choreography in sync, smiling and clearly enjoying the moment.

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Sharing the clip on social media, Ozonna, who is popularly known as Baby Oku, wrote, "The people's president Baby Oku was joined by the Governor & First Lady of Anambra to dance the international national anthem, Big Flex."

The video has attracted even more attention because Ozonna was noticeably absent from the recent graduation ceremony of his sister, Oduko, who earned a First Class Honours degree in Neuroscience from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom. His absence sparked speculation online, although he later shared photos celebrating the graduate with other family members.

The latest family moment has also reassured some fans who had questioned the state of Ozonna's relationship with his father after the singer previously posted a dance video to a song that criticised Nigerian political leaders, including Governor Soludo.

Ozonna has built a reputation for his energetic dance videos, vintage-inspired fashion and unconventional personality which makes him a frequent topic of conversation on social media.

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Despite regularly facing criticism over his lifestyle and self expression, the singer has maintained that he is comfortable with who he is and has no interest in seeking validation from others.