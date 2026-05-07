‘Insecurity Threatens Free, Fair Elections in Nigeria’ — Amupitan Warns Ahead of 2027 Polls

Inec chairman says insecurity may not allow a free and fair election

Inec chairman says insecurity may not allow a free and fair election

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan has warned that worsening insecurity across Nigeria could threaten the conduct of free and fair elections ahead of the 2027 general polls.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan says insecurity poses a major threat to credible elections.

He warned about political violence, voter intimidation and attacks on electoral officials.

Amupitan called for early security risk assessments ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also urged authorities not to disenfranchise displaced Nigerians living in IDP camps.

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Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Joash Amupitan, has warned that the growing level of insecurity across Nigeria could threaten the conduct of free and fair elections ahead of the 2027 general polls .

Amupitan raised the concern during a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu , in Abuja as preparations for the next general election begin to gather momentum.

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

According to him, increasing cases of political violence, voter intimidation, attacks on electoral officials and insecurity in several parts of the country remain serious threats to credible elections if not urgently addressed.

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“The scale of insecurity across the various parts of Nigeria presents a threat to the conduct of fair elections,” Amupitan said.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive security risk assessment before the elections, noting that security agencies must identify potential flashpoints early and develop strategies to prevent violence and disruptions during the electoral process.

The INEC chairman also emphasised the importance of stronger collaboration between the electoral body and security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force , which plays a leading role in election security operations nationwide.

Amupitan further expressed concern about Nigerians displaced by insecurity, insisting that Internally Displaced Persons living in camps across the country must not be excluded from participating in the elections.

His warning comes amid rising political activities ahead of the 2027 elections, including consultations, party alignments and preparations for off-cycle governorship elections in states such as Ekiti and Osun.

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INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

The issue of election security has remained a major concern in Nigeria following incidents of violence, attacks on polling units and voter suppression recorded in previous elections.

Responding to the concerns, the Inspector-General of Police assured Nigerians that security agencies had already begun intelligence gathering, nationwide threat assessments and strategic planning to prevent electoral violence and safeguard voters, electoral officials and election materials.