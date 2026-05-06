Want change in 2027? INEC begins final voter registration May 11 for Nigerians yet to get PVCs

INEC will begin the final phase of voter registration on May 11, 2026, giving Nigerians another chance to obtain PVCs and update voter records ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC resumes final voter registration on May 11

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Exercise ends July 10 ahead of the 2027 elections

Nigerians can register, transfer polling units, and replace PVCs

Online and physical registration options will be available

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the final phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will begin nationwide on May 11, 2026, as preparations intensify for Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

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The electoral commission said the exercise will continue until July 10, giving eligible Nigerians another opportunity to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), correct personal information, transfer polling units, or replace lost and damaged voter cards.

INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION



PRESS STATEMENT



RESUMPTION OF NATIONWIDE CONTINUOUS VOTER REGISTRATION (CVR) FOR FINAL PHASE



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to inform the general public that the current nationwide Continuous Voter… pic.twitter.com/97beMwHsOL — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) May 5, 2026

The announcement comes at a time of growing political awareness and dissatisfaction among many Nigerians over issues such as economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and governance, with social media increasingly filled with calls for political change ahead of the next election cycle.

According to INEC, the registration exercise is open to:

Nigerians who recently turned 18

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Citizens who have never registered before

Registered voters seeking transfer of polling units

People needing correction of biodata

Individuals whose PVCs are missing or damaged

The commission explained that the previous phase of the exercise was temporarily suspended to allow cleanup and verification of voter data after the publication of the register for claims and objections.

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INEC also disclosed that eligible Nigerians can begin parts of the process online through its Continuous Voter Registration portal before completing biometric capture physically at designated registration centres nationwide.

In addition, the updated voter register will be displayed publicly between July 23 and July 29 for verification, allowing Nigerians to confirm their information and report irregularities before the final register is released.

INEC urged eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the registration window and avoid waiting until the final days of the exercise before registering. The commission noted that overcrowding and delays are usually experienced close to deadlines during nationwide voter registration exercises.

The voter registration exercise is part of INEC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections, which are expected to witness heightened political activities across the country in the coming months.

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