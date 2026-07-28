Young basketball players train during a grassroots development session in Lagos, sharpening their skills through structured coaching, mentorship and competitive play as Nigeria's basketball ecosystem continues to grow

Young basketball players train during a grassroots development session in Lagos, sharpening their skills through structured coaching, mentorship and competitive play as Nigeria's basketball ecosystem continues to grow

From midnight NBA streams to Nike dreams: Meet the brothers giving Nigerian players a real shot

From late-night NBA streams to changing lives, meet the Adepitan brothers using Educational Basketball to help young Nigerians earn opportunities on and off the court.

From midnight NBA streams to Nike dreams: Meet the brothers giving Nigerian players a real shot If you've ever stayed awake till 3 a.m. just to watch the NBA, you're not alone. For years, Nigerian basketball fans have sacrificed sleep to catch playoff action, argue over LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant, and dream about what the sport could become back home.

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Now, two British-Nigerian brothers are trying to ensure that their dream doesn't end on TV.

Olutobi and Iseolupo Adepitan, founders of Educational Basketball, have spent nearly a decade building opportunities for young Nigerian players. And now, talks around a potential collaboration with Nike could take that mission to another level.

Before basketball became "cool" in Nigeria

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Basketball wasn't always this popular in Nigeria.

Long before NBA debates dominated social media timelines, the sport was mostly followed by a small community of die-hard fans who rearranged their sleep schedules just to catch games live.

Today, things have changed.

Playoff games spark conversations across campuses, offices and WhatsApp groups. Young Nigerians now stay up through the night for buzzer-beaters, coaching debates and playoff drama. But while the fanbase has exploded, building a system that helps local talent succeed remains the bigger challenge.

That's exactly where Educational Basketball comes in.

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Building a basketball pipeline, not just running training sessions

Educational Basketball officially launched in 2015, years before basketball experienced its recent rise in popularity across Nigeria.

For the Adepitan brothers, the goal was never simply to teach players how to shoot better or dribble faster.

They wanted basketball to become a pathway to education, discipline and life-changing opportunities.

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Their inspiration came from growing up in Houston, Texas, one of America's biggest basketball cities.

"Houston is one of the best basketball cities in the world," Olutobi tells Pulse Sports.

"Playing, training and knowing many of the best young players in the world goes a long way in understanding how people become who they are. All the diversity and cultural excellence the city brings is paramount. Combine that with southern hospitality, competition and a boom in AAU culture. It shaped us. We really love basketball."

Rather than trying to recreate Houston in Lagos, they returned convinced that Nigerian youngsters deserved similar opportunities to grow through basketball.

They saw a problem and decided to fix it

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When asked why they started Educational Basketball during Thanksgiving in 2015, the brothers gave a simple answer.

"Honestly, we noticed a gap in the basketball pipeline and knew we had to do something. We sincerely just wanted to help others at least improve."

Nearly 10 years later, that idea has grown into a programme focused on developing both athletes and people.

Faith also plays a central role in how the organisation operates.

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"Run the race to excellence, or rather perfection, the same way Jesus Christ did for us."

"That principle is a core reason for our high-intensity work. Also, praying before each session and game helps set the tone. No matter what, our Lord & Savior has our back."

For the brothers, success isn't measured only by wins and trophies but by the discipline and values players carry beyond basketball.

The biggest challenge? Nigeria's basketball system

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Despite producing talented athletes, Nigeria still struggles with grassroots basketball infrastructure.

According to the brothers, that's one of the biggest obstacles they've faced.

"Lack of infrastructure and competition on a weekly basis."

"Games not being played weekly with kids was a bit unsettling to say the least."

They believe consistent competition, proper coaching and access to facilities matter just as much as natural talent.

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What Nigerian players need to succeed abroad

Educational Basketball has also helped create pathways for athletes hoping to continue their careers in the United States.

But the brothers believe making that transition requires much more than athletic ability.

"Mental fortitude and the ability to cover ground quickly."

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"Nigerian players are already against the field not to talk of lack of resources so it's important for them to zone in on their why."

Their training philosophy also focuses on recovery and long-term development.

"We are pretty timely with physical training after class. We believe in lifting after class as a method of recovery. Helps the body stay sharp and compound strength even when fatigue sets in."

Why a Nike collaboration could change everything

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While discussions around a possible partnership with Nike continue, the brothers see the global sportswear giant as more than just a famous brand.

They believe greater support would help create more opportunities for young Nigerian athletes.

Asked what such a collaboration could unlock, they replied:

"Of course that only would enhance and give our players the best chance to be successful."

But they insist success isn't just about producing professional players.

More competitions, better coaching and stronger communities remain the bigger picture.

"The more games and events, the more knowledge would be sought after. The more willingness to help others learn would grow."

The same thinking extends beyond basketball itself.

Instead of focusing only on championships, Educational Basketball hopes future partnerships could bring camps, masterclasses and workshops covering leadership, financial literacy and life skills.

"With more events and opportunities to play and camps, masterclass workshops and clinics would be a seamless approach to help educate the young ones."

More than basketball

As basketball continues to grow across Nigeria, Educational Basketball believes real progress depends on more than fans staying awake to watch NBA games.

It requires coaches, competitions, facilities and opportunities that can turn raw talent into lasting careers.

That has been the Adepitan brothers' mission since 2015.

And if a collaboration with Nike eventually happens, it could give even more young Nigerians the chance to dream beyond watching the NBA, and start believing they can one day play in it.

Educational Basketball Summer '26 returns to Lagos

As Educational Basketball continues to expand its impact, the organisation is also preparing for one of its biggest annual events.

The Educational Basketball Summer '26 camp will take place from July 31 to August 2 at Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos, bringing together young players for three days of elite coaching, skill development and competitive games.

The camp is designed to give aspiring basketball players an opportunity to sharpen their abilities while learning the values that have become central to the Adepitan brothers' philosophy, discipline, leadership, teamwork and personal growth.

For Educational Basketball, events like the Summer '26 camp are another step towards building the consistent basketball ecosystem they believe Nigeria's young talents deserve.