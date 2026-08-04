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ECOWAS opens fully funded 2027 Graduate Programme with $800 USD monthly stipend and more for Nigerians: How to Apply

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 06:08 - 04 August 2026
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Nigerian graduates with a Bachelor's degree or higher are encouraged to apply for the fully funded 2027 ECOWAS Young Graduates' Professional Immersion Programme before the August deadline.
Monthly stipend, free Flights and health Insurance: ECOWAS opens applications for the 2027 Graduate Programme. Here is how to apply
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  • ECOWAS is accepting applications for its fully funded 2027 Young Graduates' Professional Immersion Programme, which offers a 12-month paid placement with a monthly stipend, health insurance, and travel support.

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  • Eligible Nigerians aged 18 to 32 with a Bachelor's degree or higher can apply online by August 31, 2026, and may select up to two positions.

  • Applicants should prepare their CV, motivation letter, degree certificate and valid ID in PDF format, while Nigerian candidates should also have their NYSC discharge or exemption certificate ready for onboarding.

For many young Nigerians, landing that first major career opportunity after university can feel like an uphill battle. 

But if you're looking to gain international work experience without worrying about relocation costs, airfare or living expenses, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has opened applications for a fully funded programme that could change the trajectory of your career.

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Applications are now open for the 2027 ECOWAS Young Graduates' Professional Immersion Programme (YGP), a fully funded, one-year professional placement that allows graduates to work within ECOWAS institutions across West Africa while receiving a monthly stipend, health insurance, mentorship and, where applicable, round-trip airfare.

Unlike a traditional scholarship, this programme is designed to help young graduates gain hands-on work experience and build careers in regional development, public policy and international cooperation.

READ NEXT: Babcock's best-graduating student with a perfect 5.0 CGPA says discipline, not genius, was the real secret

What is ECOWAS?

Photograph of the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters building in Abuja, Nigeria.
The ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. Eligible graduates can apply for the fully funded 2027 ECOWAS Professional Immersion Programme, offering a 12-month placement with a monthly stipend at various ECOWAS institutions.
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The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional organisation established in 1975 to promote economic integration, peace, security and cooperation among West African countries. 

It comprises 12 active member states, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin and Sierra Leone.

In addition to fostering regional cooperation, ECOWAS runs programmes that equip young professionals with the skills and experience needed to contribute to development across the region.

One such initiative is the Young Graduates' Professional Immersion Programme (YGP), which is implemented under the ECOWAS Nnamdi Azikiwe Academic Mobility Programme.

What is the Young Graduates' Professional Immersion Programme?

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Despite its name, the programme is not a university degree or master's scholarship.

Instead, it is a 12-month paid professional placement in which selected graduates are assigned to ECOWAS institutions, specialised agencies, and representation offices across West Africa.

Participants work alongside experienced professionals on projects related to governance, economic integration, diplomacy and regional development while receiving structured mentorship throughout the programme.

READ NEXT: Why Mentors Are the Secret Sauce to Your Career Glow-Up

In simple terms, it is an international graduate trainee programme that is fully funded.

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Who can apply?

Get your documents ready. Nigerian graduates should ensure their degree certificate, CV, and valid ID are saved in PDF format before logging onto the official ECOWAS portal to submit their application.
Get your documents ready. Nigerian graduates should ensure their degree certificate, CV, and valid ID are saved in PDF format before logging onto the official ECOWAS portal to submit their application.

To qualify, applicants must:

  • Be citizens of an ECOWAS member state, including Nigeria.

Be between 18 and 32 years old on the application closing date.

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  • Hold a Bachelor's degree, Master's degree, PhD or an equivalent qualification.

  • Be fluent in at least one ECOWAS official language—English, French or Portuguese.

Applicants should also prepare the following documents in PDF format before beginning the application:

  • Updated Curriculum Vitae (CV).

  • Motivation letter or cover letter.

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  • Degree certificate (or official statement of result where applicable).

  • Valid international passport or government-issued identity card.

How to apply for the ECOWAS fully funded 2027 Graduate Programme

A smiling young woman sitting cross-legged on a couch in a bright living room, holding a smartphone and looking at the screen with a laptop open in front of her.
How to apply for the ECOWAS fully funded 2027 Graduate Programme.

Applications are submitted exclusively through the official ECOWAS online portal.

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Follow these steps:

  • Step 2: Complete your personal information and contact details.

  • Step 3: Enter your educational qualifications and relevant internship or work experience.

  • Step 4: Browse the available opportunities and select a maximum of two positions that best match your qualifications and interests.

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  • Step 5: Upload all required supporting documents in PDF format, including your CV, motivation letter, degree certificate and passport or national ID.

  • Step 6: Review every section carefully before submitting your application.

For enquiries, applicants can email escyoungprofessional2027@ecowas.int.

With the application window closing on August 31, 2026, eligible Nigerian graduates are encouraged to prepare their documents early, carefully review the requirements and submit one complete application through the official portal before the deadline.

READ ALSO: Lagos launches $5,000 grant for young people — See eligibility and full requirements

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What successful applicants will receive

Selected candidates will enjoy a comprehensive support package throughout the 12-month programme, including:

  • $800 USD Monthly living allowance or stipend.

  • Round-trip airfare if posted outside their home country.

  • Comprehensive health and medical insurance.

  • Professional mentorship and leadership development.

  • Practical work experience within ECOWAS institutions and specialised agencies.

READ NEXT: Study from anywhere: University of Abuja rolls out fully online degrees, eyes 10,000 students

Important information applicants should know

Prospective applicants should keep these important information in mind:

  • Application deadline: August 31, 2026 (11:59 p.m. GMT+1)

  • Placement period: January 2027 to December 2027

You may only select up to two positions during each application cycle.

  • Do not submit multiple separate applications. ECOWAS warns that duplicate applications from the same applicant will result in automatic disqualification.

  • Nigerian applicants are typically expected to have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or possess an official NYSC Exemption Certificate.

Submitting your application well before the deadline is advisable to avoid last-minute technical issues.

CONTINUE READING: Step-by-step guide to apply for the UK's fully funded Chevening Scholarship opening August 4

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