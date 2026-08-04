Japa update: Canada lists 5 permanent residency routes for doctors as health workers remain in high demand

Canada has revealed five permanent residency pathways for doctors looking to relocate and work in the country. Here's who qualifies, the available immigration programmes and what applicants need to know.

Canada has announced five permanent residency pathways for doctors looking to relocate.

Eligible physicians can apply through Express Entry, PNP, Atlantic, Rural and Francophone immigration programmes.

A provincial nomination gives applicants an extra 600 CRS points, greatly improving their chances of getting permanent residency.

The move comes as Canada continues to battle doctor shortages, despite recently tightening rules for some foreign workers under a separate work permit programme.

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Canada has once again thrown the door open to qualified doctors looking to relocate, listing five permanent residency (PR) pathways that medical professionals can use to settle and work in the country.

The update was shared by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Monday through its official website and X account, giving physicians several options depending on their qualifications, work experience, language skills and where they intend to live.

For many Nigerian doctors who have continued to leave the country in search of better pay and working conditions, the announcement is likely to attract fresh attention.

Canada says doctors have five pathways to permanent residency

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According to IRCC, eligible physicians can apply for permanent residence through:

Express Entry

Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP)

Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP)

Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP)

Each programme has its own requirements, but all are aimed at helping Canada address its ongoing shortage of healthcare workers.

Express Entry remains one of the fastest options

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Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Programs remain top options for physicians seeking Canadian PR

Doctors can apply through Canada's popular Express Entry system, where candidates are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

The points-based system considers factors such as age, education, work experience and language proficiency in English or French.

Applicants who secure a valid Canadian job offer or receive a provincial nomination usually stand a better chance because it boosts their CRS score significantly.

Provincial Nominee Program offers major advantage

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Doctors can also apply through the Provincial Nominee Program, where provinces and territories nominate skilled workers needed to fill labour shortages.

Many Canadian provinces already run healthcare-focused immigration streams specifically designed to attract physicians and other medical professionals.

One of the biggest benefits is that a provincial nomination adds 600 CRS points, almost guaranteeing an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Atlantic provinces are looking for doctors

Canada is also encouraging physicians to move to its Atlantic region through the Atlantic Immigration Program.

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The programme covers:

Nova Scotia

New Brunswick

Prince Edward Island

Newfoundland and Labrador

Applicants must first receive a job offer from a designated employer in any of the four provinces.

IRCC noted that the region continues to experience a shortage of doctors, making healthcare professionals highly sought after.

Rural communities are recruiting too

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Regional immigration pilots target doctor shortages in rural and Atlantic Canadian communities

Doctors willing to practise outside major cities can also apply through the Rural Community Immigration Pilot.

The programme allows participating rural communities to recommend qualified workers for permanent residence based on local workforce needs.

It is expected to help improve healthcare access in smaller and remote communities across Canada.

French-speaking doctors have another pathway

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French-speaking medical professionals can access dedicated pathways into Francophone communities outside Quebec

For physicians who are fluent in French, Canada also offers the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot.

The programme supports immigration into French-speaking communities outside Quebec.

Applicants must prove their French-language ability and obtain a job offer from a designated employer in one of the participating communities.

According to IRCC, the initiative is designed to strengthen healthcare delivery while supporting the growth of Francophone communities.

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What Canada said

Explaining the opportunities available, the immigration agency said:

“Doctors can obtain permanent residence through Express Entry and regional, provincial, and territorial programs: Express Entry category for physicians with at least one (1) year of full-time work experience in Canada, acquired within the last three years.

“5,000 places reserved under federal admissions through the Provincial Nominee Program, which allows provinces and territories to nominate physicians with job offers or letters of support to live and work in Canada permanently.

“Processing of work permit applications within 14 days for physicians designated by a province or territory, the aim being to allow them to work while their permanent residence application is being processed.”

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Canada recently tightened another immigration rule

The latest update comes just days after Canada announced stricter rules for some foreign workers applying under the C20 reciprocal employment work permit exemption.

Under the revised policy, foreign nationals who are not already employed by an overseas company before arriving in Canada will no longer qualify under that exemption.