Football only lasts 20–25 years. Osimhen says he wants to return to school and earn a degree after his playing career.

Football only lasts 20–25 years. Osimhen says he wants to return to school and earn a degree after his playing career.

'I'd love to go back to school and earn a university degree' — Victor Osimhen explains why, opens up on his post-football plans

Victor Osimhen says he hopes to return to school and earn a university degree after retiring from football, stressing that a football career only lasts about 20 to 25 years.

Key pointsVictor Osimhen says he wants to return to school and earn a university degree after football.

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The Super Eagles striker says a football career typically lasts only 20 to 25 years.

He urged young people not to abandon education because of his success story.

Osimhen said his decision to leave school was driven by financial hardship, not choice.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that one of his biggest ambitions after retiring from professional football is to return to school and earn a university degree, saying a football career does not last forever.

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The 27-year-old Galatasaray forward made the disclosure during an interview with Instablog TV, where he reflected on life beyond football and encouraged young people to prioritise education despite his own unconventional path to success.

According to Osimhen, although football transformed his life and helped him escape poverty, he still hopes to complete his formal education once he hangs up his boots.

“I'd love to go back to school and earn a university degree because football is not something you play forever. It only lasts about 20 to 25 years, and then you're done,” he said.

The Nigerian international explained that while life has taught him valuable lessons outside the classroom, he believes education remains important and wants to achieve that personal goal after retirement.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

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Osimhen also disclosed that he has made investments to secure his future after football but insists obtaining a degree is something he still wants to accomplish.

The striker urged young people not to use his story as a reason to abandon school, explaining that his decision to leave school was driven by the difficult financial circumstances his family faced at the time.

He noted that pursuing football was a sacrifice made out of necessity and should not be seen as a model for others.

Osimhen dropped out during his secondary school years to pursue a professional football career. He rose from playing on the streets of Lagos to becoming one of Africa's most celebrated footballers, winning the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup with Nigeria before going on to star for clubs including VfL Wolfsburg, Charleroi, Lille, Napoli and Galatasaray.

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