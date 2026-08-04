BBNaija S11: Sheba wins Week 2 HoH, Nomy named Bench Warmer and eviction battle begins

Sheba has emerged as the Head of House for Week 2 of Big Brother Naija Season 11 after defeating the other housemates in Monday's challenge to secure immunity from eviction this week.

Sheba won the BBNaija Season 11 Week 2 Head of House challenge after completing the task in 6 minutes

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She used her HoH power to save Chimsom Chuka, while Nomy received the week's Bench Warmer punishment.

Big Brother also introduced the Most Influential Player of the Week reward, with winners to be announced every Sunday.

The housemates battled through several stages of the game, with Sheba crossing the finish line first. Ricky followed closely behind in second place.

Earlier, Big Brother introduced a twist that detached the Head of House Lounge privilege from the HoH title. Through a lucky dip, Sheba selected Cassi to enjoy access to the lounge, and Cassi subsequently picked Nomy as his guest.

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Nomy, however, recorded the poorest performance in the Head of House challenge and was handed this week's Bench Warmer title.

As part of the punishment, she is required to wear a special outfit throughout the week and use an assigned bench as her designated seat in the house. The restriction will only be lifted during Saturday night parties and arena games.

Biggie wasn't done with the surprises. During the nomination process, Sheba was given the opportunity to activate her Head of House power that allowed her to save one nominated housemate by swapping them with someone who had already secured safety through the house vote.

She chose to remove Cassi from the list of safe housemates and replace him with Chimsom Chuka.

With that decision, Sheba is safe as Head of House, while Aikou and Flora remain protected through The Gambit. Chimsom Chuka also secures safety after benefiting from the HoH power. All other housemates are now up for possible eviction this week.

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Big Brother also introduced another Season 11 twist with the Most Influential Player of the Week award.