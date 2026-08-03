Billionaire John Morgan says children who refuse prenups will inherit nothing.

Billionaire John Morgan says children who refuse prenups will inherit nothing.

Billionaire John Morgan says his children must sign prenups or lose their inheritance — Here's why

Billionaire John Morgan says children who refuse prenups will inherit nothing

Billionaire lawyer John Morgan says his children must sign prenuptial agreements or forfeit the bulk of their inheritance.

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He revealed that children who refuse would still receive about $1 million annually but no large lump-sum inheritance.

His remarks on the Earn Your Leisure podcast have reignited debates about prenups, family wealth and marriage.

When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos divorced MacKenzie Scott in 2019, there was no public indication that the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot decades earlier.

The result was one of the largest divorce settlements in history.

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Scott walked away with a 4% stake in Amazon worth about $38 billion at the time, instantly becoming one of the world's wealthiest women.

That incident was a sharp reminder that marriage isn't just an emotional commitment; it can also be one of the biggest financial decisions anyone ever makes.

That’s precisely why billionaire attorney John Morgan says none of his children will inherit the bulk of his fortune if they refuse to sign a prenup before getting married.

Speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the founder of Morgan & Morgan, one of the largest personal injury law firms in the United States, didn't mince words when asked what would happen if one of his children rejected a prenuptial agreement.

"If the kids said that, then they don't get anything," Morgan said.

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Well, almost nothing. He explained that any child who refused would still receive about $1 million a year but would lose access to the family's larger inheritance.

"They get like a million bucks a year, which is not bad," he said. "You're not getting the big lump sum."

Morgan knows what the sacrifices, pain and effort it took to amass the wealth he has today are, so for him, the decision is more about preserving generational wealth rather than punishing his children.

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Who is John Morgan?

John Morgan is one of America's wealthiest lawyers.

John Morgan built his fortune after founding Morgan & Morgan in 1988.

The law firm has grown into one of America's largest personal injury practices, with offices across the country and a reputation built on taking on powerful corporations and insurance companies.

His business success has made him one of the country's wealthiest lawyers, meaning the inheritance his children stand to receive is worth protecting.

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That explains why he has made prenups a non-negotiable family rule.

He even suggested during the interview that he'd be especially concerned if a future spouse refused to sign one, implying that resistance to a prenup could raise questions about a person's intentions.

Why do billionaires care so much about prenups?

A prenuptial agreement, or prenup, is a legal contract couples sign before marriage that determines how assets, debts and certain financial responsibilities will be handled if the marriage ends.

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While prenups are often associated with celebrities and billionaires, they can benefit couples of all income levels by creating clarity and reducing disputes if relationships break down.

For ultra-wealthy families, however, the stakes are much higher. Without a prenup, fortunes built over decades can become subject to complex and costly divorce settlements, depending on the applicable laws.

Mel Gibson

Bezos isn't the only example. Take Hollywood star Mel Gibson, who reportedly had no prenup when he married Robyn Moore Gibson in 1980, for instance.

Their divorce in 2011 reportedly cost the actor around $425 million, making it one of the most expensive celebrity divorces ever.

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Rupert Murdoch

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch also reportedly paid a settlement worth more than $1 billion to his former wife Anna Murdoch Mann after their divorce in 1999.

In later marriages, Murdoch was widely reported to have insisted on prenuptial agreements.

It's worth noting that these settlements weren't simply windfalls. In each case, the spouses had been married for years and were entitled to financial settlements under the laws governing their marriages.

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A debate bigger than money

Morgan's comments have since ignited debate online. Supporters argue that anyone who has spent decades building wealth has every right to protect it for future generations.

Critics, however, believe making inheritance conditional on signing a prenup places financial security above trust and personal choice.