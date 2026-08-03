Burna Boy is set to headline the London Stadium in 2027

Burna Boy is set to headline the London Stadium in 2027

Burna Boy will headline the 80,000 capacity London Stadium for a record third time

Afrofusion megastar Burna Boy will be returning to the iconic London Stadium in 2027 for another landmark concert.

Burna Boy is set to headline the London Stadium in 2027.

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The Afrofusion star also unveiled a large diamond necklace that marks his previous two sold-out concerts at the 80,000-capacity stadium.

The megastar, who is the only African artist to headline and sell out the venue, will be extending his record.

The multi-award-winning superstar first made history in June 2023 when he became the first African artist to headline and also sell out the 80,000 capacity as part of one of the stops for his historic 'Love, Damini' tour.

Burna Boy performing at the London Stadium in 2023

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The Grammy-winning artist returned to the stadium a year later in June 2024 for another sold-out concert as part of the stops for his 'I Told Them' tour.

In another major feat, Burna Boy will be returning to the London Stadium in 2027 in what would extend his record as the only African artist to have sold out and headline the 80,000-capacity stadium that has been home to English football team West Ham since 2016.

So excited for 2027! London Stadium III and Much More announcements for y’all. 🥇 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 3, 2026

The Port Harcourt-born singer made the revelation in a post on his X account on August 3, 2026, hours after unveiling a large new diamond-laced neckpiece he acquired to celebrate his sold-out concert at the London Stadium in 2023 and 2024.

BURNA BOY HAS JUST ACQUIRED A 1 OF 1 DIAMOND PLATED STADIUM PENDANT! 🏟️💎 IT CONTAINS 600CT OF NATURAL VVS DIAMONDS, AND 1 KILOGRAM OF GOLD... A PIECE MADE TO CELEBRATE HIS HISTORICAL 2X SOLD OUT SHOWS AT THE LONDON STADIUM AS THE FIRST AND ONLY AFRICAN ARTIST! 🤩🐐 https://t.co/GMvyyu8kw5 pic.twitter.com/tn4fTRZn5I — benny. (@1BENNY7G) August 3, 2026

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The megastar added that he will be releasing more announcements in the coming weeks, which suggests a possible album ahead of his 2027 tour.

Shakira and Burna Boy performing at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

2026 has been an eventful year for the Afro fusion star, who's enjoying a huge commercial run with 'Dai Dai' is global hit collaboration with Colombian megastar Shakira. The song, which is the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, has enjoyed huge success on global streaming platforms, surpassing 500 million views on YouTube and over 280 million Spotify streams. The song has also been certified gold in France, thus extending his record as the most certified Nigerian musician in the country.

In another giant stride, he was declared the best-selling African artist of all time by global music data aggregator Chart Master. Chartmaster reports that the multi-award-winning global sensation has sold 14.46 million equivalent album sales from the billions of streams his albums have garnered across streaming platforms.

Burna Boy was also recently announced as the Executive Consultant for the soundtrack album of the highly anticipated Hollywood adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's 'Children of Blood and Bone,' which will be produced by Grammy-winning Nigerian international singer Tems.

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