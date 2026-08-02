Applications for the fully funded 2026/2027 Chevening Master’s Scholarship officially open on August 4 at 11:00 UTC for eligible candidates across Nigeria

Applications for the fully funded 2026/2027 Chevening Master’s Scholarship officially open on August 4 at 11:00 UTC for eligible candidates across Nigeria

Step-by-step guide to apply for the UK's fully funded Chevening Scholarship opening August 4

Chevening Scholarship applications open August 4. Find out who is eligible, application requirements, deadlines and how Nigerians can apply for the UK's fully funded master's scholarship.

Applications for the UK's fully funded Chevening Scholarship open on August 4 at 11:00 UTC.

Eligible Nigerians can study for a one-year master's degree in the UK with tuition, living expenses and other costs covered.

Applicants need at least two years of work experience, a bachelor's degree and must apply to three eligible UK universities.

Chevening assesses candidates on leadership, networking skills, career plans and their potential to create positive change after returning home.

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For many Nigerians dreaming of studying abroad without worrying about tuition fees or living costs, it's that time again.

The UK government's prestigious Chevening Scholarship has announced that applications for the next cycle will open on August 4 at 11:00 UTC, and closes on October 6, giving eligible candidates the chance to pursue a fully funded one-year master's degree at a UK university.

Chevening, funded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) alongside partner organisations, is one of the world's most competitive scholarship programmes. It is designed to support future leaders, professionals and changemakers who are committed to making a difference in their home countries after completing their studies.

Who can apply?

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Funded by the UK’s FCDO, the prestigious Chevening programme is open to Nigerian professionals with proven leadership, strong networks, and a clear vision to drive impact at home

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must:

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory, including Nigeria.

Commit to returning to their home country for at least two years after completing the scholarship.

Have at least two years of work experience, equivalent to 2,800 hours, gained after completing an undergraduate degree.

Hold a bachelor's degree that qualifies them for admission into a UK master's programme.

Apply for three eligible UK master's courses and secure at least one unconditional offer before the required deadline.

Interestingly, applicants who already have a master's degree are still allowed to apply for another master's degree under the Chevening programme. Go to https://www.chevening.org/scholarships/application-timeline/

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Who is not eligible?

However, not everyone can apply.

Applicants are not eligible if they:

Hold British or dual British citizenship (with limited exceptions).

Are living in the UK when applying.

Have worked for the UK government, British Council or certain partner organisations within the last two years, or are immediate relatives of such employees.

Previously studied in the UK through a UK government-funded scholarship, except under specific conditions for former Chevening Fellows.

What Chevening wants to see

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From securing university offers to detailing career plans and 2,800 hours of work experience, early preparation is essential to winning this highly competitive scholarship

Chevening says successful applicants are assessed beyond academic performance. The programme wants candidates who can demonstrate leadership, influence and a clear vision for creating impact after returning home.

Applicants are encouraged to ask themselves four important questions before submitting an application:

Do I have good examples of my leadership and influencing skills?

Do I have good examples of building professional relationships to achieve positive outcomes?

How will my chosen course give me the skills to address pressing challenges linked to UK priority areas?

How will my career plan support my ambitions to drive positive change?

These questions form the backbone of the application process and are used to assess candidates throughout the selection process.

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How the application process works

The application journey includes six major stages:

Confirm your eligibility. Choose three eligible UK master's degree courses. Prepare your references and academic documents. Submit your online application. Wait to see if you're invited for an interview. Secure an unconditional offer from a UK university.

Because Chevening is highly competitive, applicants are advised to start preparing early, especially when selecting courses and gathering supporting documents.

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