A Police Character Certificate (PCC) issued by the Nigeria Police Force is a required background document for visa, foreign study, and work applications.

A Police Character Certificate (PCC) issued by the Nigeria Police Force is a required background document for visa, foreign study, and work applications.

How to apply for a police character certificate online in Nigeria (2026 step-by-step guide)

Here's a detailed breakdown of how to obtain a Police Character Certificate online in Nigeria.

A Police Character Certificate is often required for visa applications, study abroad, foreign employment, immigration and other international processes.

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Applications are processed online through the Nigeria Police Force's POSSAP portal, followed by biometric capture at a designated police facility.

The guide explains the eligibility criteria, required documents, application fee, validity period and step-by-step application process.

It also covers what Nigerians living abroad need to know, including fingerprint requirements and when additional authentication may be required for use overseas.

Planning to study abroad, relocate for work, apply for a visa or complete an immigration process?

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There's one important document many Nigerians don't realise they'll need until they're deep into their application: a Police Character Certificate, also known as a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC).

A Police Character Certificate is an official background check issued by the Nigeria Police Force that certifies whether you have a criminal record during your stay in Nigeria.

The certificate is commonly requested for visa applications, study abroad admissions, foreign employment, immigration and residence permits, international adoption processes and certain security-sensitive jobs.

The certificate is generally valid for three months from the date it is issued, so it's best to apply when you're ready to submit your application.

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For many embassies, employers and educational institutions abroad, it's a mandatory requirement that helps verify an applicant's background.

The good news is that the process is now largely digital through the Nigeria Police Force's Police Specialised Services Automation Project (POSSAP).

Here's everything you need to know to apply successfully in 2026.

Requirements for a Police Character Certificate

What do you need to apply for a police character report in Nigeria?

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Before starting your application, ensure you have the following:

National Identification Number (NIN) or Bank Verification Number (BVN)

A valid means of identification, such as an International Passport, Driver's Licence or Permanent Voter's Card

READ MORE: How to apply for an international passport in Nigeria

Recent passport photograph with a white background

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Active email address and phone number

Residential address

Details of why you need the certificate and your destination country, if applicable

Both Nigerian citizens and foreign nationals who have lived in Nigeria for at least 30 days are eligible to apply.

Step-by-step guide: How to apply for a police character certificate online in Nigeria

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An authentic sample of the modern, electronic Police Clearance Certificate generated via the NPF POSSAP portal, featuring a QR validation code and digital registrar stamp.

Step 1: Register on the POSSAP portal

Visit the official POSSAP portal at https://possap.gov.ng .

Create an account or log in, then choose Police Character Certificate under the available services.

Complete the online application form by providing your personal information, identification details, contact information and the purpose of your request.

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Take your time to ensure all details match your identification documents to avoid delays.

Step 2: Pay the application fee

After submitting your application, the portal generates a payment reference.

You can make payment directly through the integrated online payment system. The application fee is ₦30,000, although applicants should note that official fees may change based on government directives.

Note: In-person biometric stations often charge an informal administrative/card fee of ₦5,000–₦10,000.

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If you are applying from outside Nigeria (diaspora option), the application fee is approximately $75

After payment, download or print your payment receipt and application confirmation slip.

Step 3: Complete biometric capture

Next, schedule your biometric appointment at a convenient police location, such as your State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Alagbon in Lagos or the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

On your appointment date, go along with:

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Your printed POSSAP application confirmation

Payment receipt

Original valid ID

Passport photograph

Police officers will capture your fingerprints and other biometric details before verifying your criminal record.

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Step 4: Receive your certificate

Once verification is complete, your Police Character Certificate will be processed.

A digital, verifiable copy will be sent to the email address you used during registration. You can also download it anytime through your POSSAP account.

How long does it take?

Once biometrics are captured, standard processing takes 3 to 7 working days. A digital PDF copy is emailed to you once approved.

Applying from outside Nigeria

How to apply for your police character report from outside of Nigeria.

Nigerians living abroad can also begin the application online using their NIN or BVN.

Where physical biometric capture in Nigeria is not possible, applicants may be required to obtain a certified fingerprint chart from a local law enforcement agency in their country of residence.

This is usually processed through the nearest Nigerian embassy or via an authorised representative in Nigeria.

Because procedures can differ by country, applicants should contact the Nigerian embassy serving their location before beginning the process.

Will you need authentication?

Some foreign governments and institutions require additional authentication before accepting a Nigerian Police Character Certificate.

Depending on your destination country's requirements, you may need to:

Have the certificate notarised by a Notary Public.

Complete legalisation or authentication through Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It's advisable to confirm these requirements with the embassy or organisation requesting the certificate before making additional payments.

Summary

Whether you're relocating for work, pursuing higher education overseas or applying for permanent residency, obtaining a Police Character Certificate is an important part of the process.

Applying through the official POSSAP platform, preparing the required documents in advance and completing your biometric capture promptly can help you avoid unnecessary delays.