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Why Plane Tickets in Nigeria Are So Expensive and Why They Are Not Getting Cheaper Anytime Soon
If you’ve tried to book a flight within or out of Nigeria recently, you’ve probably had that moment of staring at the price and refreshing the page, hoping it drops. It rarely does.
So, why exactly are plane tickets so expensive in Nigeria?
One of the biggest misconceptions is that airlines are simply overcharging. But according to aviation expert Alex Nwuba’s chat with Premium Times, pricing is largely driven by survival costs, not profit margins.
“Airline prices for survival and cost components, which include fuel, lease, maintenance, and airport charges, directly shape what passengers pay."
In other words, ticket prices are a reflection of how expensive it is to operate in Nigeria, not an arbitrary decision by airlines. Let’s take a look at a few reasons why airline tickets are expensive in Nigeria.
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Forex Crisis: The Dollar vs Naira Reality
At the heart of the issue is Nigeria’s ongoing foreign exchange crisis because airlines earn in naira but spend in dollars.
They operate in a dollar-driven industry. Aircraft leasing, spare parts, insurance, and heavy maintenance are all paid in USD. But tickets are sold in naira. With forex scarcity and a weak naira, airlines often struggle to access dollars at official rates.
So what happens? They turn to more expensive alternatives, and passengers ultimately bear the cost.
Jet Fuel Prices Are Sky-High
Jet fuel, known as Jet A1, is one of the biggest cost drivers in aviation. Jet A1 fuel prices in Nigeria are highly volatile and significantly higher than in many countries.
Fuel alone can account for a large percentage of airline operating costs. So when prices rise, airlines respond the only way they can: by increasing fares or adding fuel surcharges.
So when you see that fare, you’re not just paying for the seat; you’re also paying for the volatility of Nigeria’s fuel market.
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Too Many Taxes, Too Many Charges
Nigeria’s aviation sector is layered with multiple taxes and fees, over 50 by some estimates. These include charges from agencies like the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.
There’s also a $20 security levy on international tickets, among others. When you add everything up, a significant portion of your ticket isn’t even going to the airline.
Infrastructure Challenges & Operational Limits
Nigeria’s airport infrastructure still has failings. From limited operating hours at some airports to outdated facilities, airlines face delays, inefficiencies, and higher maintenance demands.
Aircraft spend more time on the ground than they should, reducing how many trips they can make and, ultimately, how much revenue they can generate.
Less efficiency equals higher ticket prices.
Fewer Planes, Higher Demand
Many airlines are operating fewer aircraft than planned due to maintenance delays and difficulty accessing forex for repairs. That means fewer available seats.
At the same time, demand is rising, especially as road travel becomes riskier due to security concerns. More people are choosing to fly.
Basic economics kicks in: high demand + low supply = higher prices.
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Timing Matters More Than Ever
If you book a flight late in Nigeria, expect to pay a premium.
Airlines use dynamic pricing, and as the departure date gets closer, ticket prices rise sharply, especially on busy routes like Lagos–Abuja. Planning can make a noticeable difference.
In All
Plane tickets in Nigeria are expensive because the system itself is expensive to run. From forex instability and fuel costs to heavy taxation and infrastructure gaps, airlines are operating in one of the toughest environments globally.
Until those underlying issues are addressed, high airfares are likely here to stay.
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