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Nigerian wedding takes unexpected turn as Dutch police abruptly shut down celebration

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 09:20 - 12 October 2026
Nigerian wedding party
Some guests have taken to social media to lament after Dutch police reportedly stopped a Nigerian wedding halfway and ordered attendees to leave over noise complaints.
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  • Dutch police reportedly ordered guests to leave a Nigerian wedding after complaints about loud music.

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  • A guest alleged racism after police shut down the celebration, claiming another wedding was taking place upstairs.

  • Videos showed more than 10 Dutch police officers at the venue, with guests in traditional aso ebi outfits filing out.

One of the videos shared online showed more than 10 Dutch police officers standing at the entrance of the hall where the wedding was held. The officers ensured that guests left the venue one after another.

The attendees, dressed in different traditional Nigerian aso ebi outfits, were seen walking out of the hall following the police order.

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In the video, one of the guests expressed her displeasure over the incident, saying, “This is someone’s wedding; you don’t just have to stop it like that; this is so bad.”

The videos sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media. While some argued that the incident highlighted how loud some Nigerian parties could be, others questioned the decision to end the celebration abruptly.

However, another guest who spoke about the incident alleged that racism contributed to the treatment they received.

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She claimed that a Moroccan wedding was also taking place upstairs at the same event centre, arguing that the venue’s management should have made adequate arrangements to accommodate both celebrations without disrupting either party.

“I only see this on social media; I have never experienced this. Some of you are saying that it is due to overcrowding; it is not true. In fact, there was another party upstairs. The Moroccans were also having their party upstairs. They said the music downstairs is louder than the one upstairs.

The owner of that event centre has to do better. When you know that you have a space to coordinate two parties at the same time, you have to use soundproof. They called the police, and just because we were blacks, they really intimidated us. It was so horrible,” she said.

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