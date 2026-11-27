Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Panic time as Alonso's Blues suffer yet another painful defeat

Nottingham Forest inflicted defeat on Chelsea as Xabi Alonso’s side collapsed 3-2 at the City Ground, leaving the Spanish coach under intense pressure.

Just a week after the humiliating 4-1 home loss to Leeds United, Chelsea were dismantled once again.

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CITY GROUND DELIGHT! ✊ https://t.co/lYvnYywuGR — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) November 27, 2026

Igor Jesus opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a clinical finish, capitalising on early defensive uncertainty.

Morgan Gibbs-White doubled the lead from the penalty spot early in the second half after Wesley Fofana’s foul, before Emmanuel Emegha briefly restored hope with a quick reply for the visitors.

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Any recovery proved short-lived. Gibbs-White completed his brace in the 72nd minute, slotting home after a precise through ball to put the result beyond doubt.

Chelsea managed just two shots on target in a disjointed display that exposed familiar frailties at the back and a lack of cutting edge in attack.

15 - Morgan Gibbs-White has scored 15 Premier League goals in 2026; only Erling Haaland (17) has scored more. Magnum. https://t.co/TJXGNhmzxu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2026

Emegha scored again in the dying minutes, but it was too little, too late for Alonso.

The defeat leaves Chelsea eighth in the Premier League table, already five points adrift of the top four and with questions mounting over Alonso’s methods.

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