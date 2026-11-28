Pep Guardiola has officially ruled out a return to Barcelona as manager, ending long-held fan hopes

Pep Guardiola has ruled out returning to Barcelona as manager, ending hopes among supporters who have continued to dream of seeing the club legend back in the dugout at Spotify Camp Nou.

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The former Manchester City boss made his position clear during an interview with the official Bundesliga magazine, while leaving the possibility of another spell at Bayern Munich open.

Guardiola closes door on Barcelona return

Guardiola's comments are significant given the remarkable success he enjoyed at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, when he transformed the team into one of Europe's most dominant sides.

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The Catalan coach won two Champions League titles, in 2009 and 2011, alongside three La Liga crowns, establishing a possession-based style that influenced teams across the continent.

His connection with Barcelona has remained strong despite his departure more than a decade ago, with supporters regularly speculating about a possible return.

However, when asked about the prospect of managing Bayern Munich again, Guardiola made a distinction between the German giants and his former club.

“I don’t know. I’m still in touch with Uli Hoeneß and Rummenigge, but should I return to a club I’ve already managed?

“For example, I won’t return to Barcelona. And Bayern Munich have a great coach like Kompany. After him, a new, young coach will come in,” he said.

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Guardiola targets international management next

Guardiola's next managerial destination remains uncertain after he left Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season following 10 years in charge.

He won six Premier League titles and guided City to their first Champions League triumph in 2023, completing a historic treble that campaign.

The Spaniard subsequently continued his association with the City Football Group as a global ambassador, while indicating that his next coaching challenge would involve managing a national team.