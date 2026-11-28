WWE star Bronson Reed (Jermaine Haley) has passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications

WWE star Bronson Reed has died at the age of 38, just 20 days after reportedly suffering a serious injury during his confrontation with Oba Femi at Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

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WWE announced on Friday, November 27, that the Australian wrestler, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, had died from medical complications without disclosing further details.

Reed's final WWE appearance ends in injury

Reed's final appearance came at Crown Jewel on November 7, where he interfered in the World Tag Team Championship contest to assist The Vision before Femi confronted him at the entrance ramp.

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The Nigerian-born wrestler threw Reed from the stage through a table in a dramatic spot that formed part of their ongoing WWE storyline. However, reports from wrestling journalists subsequently indicated that Reed had sustained serious injuries during the sequence.

According to reports cited by Fightful and the Wrestling Observer, Reed suffered fractured ribs and a lacerated kidney. He remained in Saudi Arabia for more than a week to receive medical treatment, with a WWE doctor and an international executive reportedly overseeing his care.

Reed eventually returned to the United States on November 18 after undergoing surgery. He was said to be continuing his recovery, although WWE did not provide a detailed public update on his condition.

WWE confirms death but leaves questions unanswered

The wrestling promotion announced Reed's passing on November 27, describing him as a larger-than-life figure, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague.

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The statement also extended condolences to his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, friends, colleagues and fans.

However, WWE has not disclosed the specific medical complications that led to his death or confirmed whether they were connected to the injuries reportedly sustained at Crown Jewel. The nature of the surgery he underwent has also not been made public.