Zlatan announces October 24 wedding celebration with Davita months after court wedding

Nigerian singer Zlatan and Davita Lamai have set October 24, 2026, for their wedding, months after he reportedly described her as his baby mama rather than his wife.

Zlatan and Davita Lamai have announced October 24, 2026, as their wedding date in a video shared on Instagram.

Their son narrates the announcement, which features a message about love, family and gratitude to God.

The announcement follows months of speculation about their marital status, including Zlatan's earlier reported description of Davita as his baby mama.

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Singer Zlatan, born Omoniyi Raphael, has named 24 October 2026 as the date of his wedding to his partner, Davita Lamai, ending months of speculation about their relationship status.

The couple shared the news in a "Save the Date" video posted to Instagram on Thursday night, captioned with the date alone. The video is narrated by one of their sons, who says, "When I think about love, I think about my mommy and daddy," and goes on to thank God for their family.

The ceremony carries the theme #DTTheUnion. No venue, guest list or ceremony details have been released. Davido was among those who reacted, commenting "Na man U be" under the post.

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The announcement follows a relationship that has played out in public for several years. In February 2023, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, which set off break-up rumours. Neither commented, and they later reunited.

The question of marriage came up in early 2026. After a viral post called Davita his wife in January, Zlatan reportedly responded that she was his baby mama and not his wife. By March, however, the couple had posted family photos in which both wore matching rings, and Davita had started using Omoniyi, Zlatan's surname, on her Instagram profile.

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile and his longtime partner, Davita at their court wedding

In May, photos from a private civil ceremony surfaced online. The couple did not publicly address the ceremony at the time.

In July, while travelling to the wedding of businessman and music executive Soso Soberekon, singer Teni introduced Davita as Zlatan's wife and announced in a video that the couple would hold a wedding, before Davita invited those present.

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Zlatan and Davita have two sons, Toluwalase and Benaiah, the younger of whom was born in 2024. Reports differ on the year their first son was born. Zlatan, known for his Zanku sound and street-pop hits, has generally kept his family life off social media, sharing moments only occasionally.