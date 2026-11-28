Ipswich Town Women have completed the permanent signing of 20-year-old forward Princess Ademiluyi from Gotham FC for a club-record fee, boosting their WSL2 promotion push.

Ipswich Town Women have signed 20-year-old forward Princess Esther Oyniade Ademiluyi from NWSL side Gotham FC on a three-and-a-half-year deal for a club-record fee.

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In a rare move for athlete brand ownership, Ademiluyi co-directed the creative concept behind her own unveiling campaign as Ipswich push for promotion from England’s second-tier WSL2.

The deal underscores two major shifts in women’s football economics: rising transfer spending in lower European divisions and fierce international competition between Nigeria and England for dual-national talent.

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Ipswich Town did not just announce the signing of Princess Ademiluyi, they built an entire royal-themed celebration around her.

The Championship side have completed the permanent signing of the British-born Nigerian forward in a women's team club-record deal, underlining just how highly they rate one of the most exciting young attackers in the game.

Princess Ademiluyi of Ipswich Town.

Fittingly for a player named Princess, Ipswich rolled out the red carpet during her unveiling.

The club posted a simple but powerful message on social media:

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"𝗢𝘂𝗿 Princess."

A follow-up post left little doubt about how significant the transfer was.

"Statement made."

𝗢𝘂𝗿 Princess. ✍️ https://t.co/p7ViCbJSxX — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) November 27, 2026

More Than Just a Signing

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What made the announcement even more unique was Ademiluyi's involvement behind the scenes.

Rather than simply posing for photographs, the 20-year-old reportedly played an active role in creating the concept and creative direction behind her own unveiling campaign.

Ipswich explained that it made perfect sense given the forward's growing profile both on and off the pitch.

Currently sitting third in the WSL2 table, the club believes Ademiluyi can be a key figure in their push towards the top of the women's game.

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Why Ipswich Were Determined to Keep Her

Ademiluyi initially arrived at Ipswich on loan from NWSL side Gotham FC in February and quickly became one of the club's most important players.

During the past 11 months, she helped secure the club's WSL2 status before emerging as one of the standout performers this season.

Her numbers explain why Ipswich were prepared to spend a record fee.

Princess Ademiluyi impressed on loan at the club.

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The striker has scored seven goals in 19 appearances across all competitions and enjoyed a remarkable October that saw her collect the WSL2 Player of the Month award, the PFA Fans' Player of the Month award and Ipswich's own Player of the Month honour.

Among her highlights this season were stunning long-range strikes against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United, as well as a brace against promotion-chasing Sunderland.

International Star on the Rise

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Ademiluyi's rise has not gone unnoticed internationally either.

The forward represented England at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup earlier this year and has since earned her first call-up to the England Under-23 squad, but still eligible for Nigeria and the Super Falcons.

At just 20, she already finds herself attracting attention at both club and international level, with many viewing her as one of the most promising young forwards of her generation.

'I Have Made a Home Here'

After completing the move, Ademiluyi admitted that making her stay permanent was an easy decision.

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"I am thrilled to finally put pen to paper on a permanent deal.

"I've loved my time here so far, and the decision to stay has been such an easy one for me to make.

"I have really made a home for myself in Suffolk and I am so excited to continue building what has been a positive start to the season for us as a group."

The striker also praised the support she has received since joining the club.

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"The players, staff and supporters have all been brilliant with me since I arrived and I can't wait to see where this club can go and to continue making more memories together."

Statement made. 🥶 https://t.co/Hjx6egGcmt — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) November 27, 2026

A Statement of Ambition

For Ipswich, the deal represents far more than securing a talented goalscorer.

Women's Technical Director Sean Burt described the transfer as a clear statement of ambition from the club, praising Ademiluyi's impact and revealing that making the move permanent became a priority almost immediately after her arrival.

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The club's willingness to break its transfer record to keep the young forward highlights just how important they believe she can be in the years ahead.

For Ademiluyi, meanwhile, the royal treatment may only be the beginning.