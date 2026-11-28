Bryan Mbeumo: What Man United bought for £71m vs What they actually got

While Bryan Mbeumo's goal tally has dipped since his £71m move from Brentford to Manchester United, performance data reveals an elite tactical evolution. Ahead of facing his former club, his improved open-play xG and defensive work rate make him crucial for Mauricio Pochettino.

Ahead of Brentford’s Premier League visit to Old Trafford today, performance data from Bryan Mbeumo’s £65 million (up to £71 million/$90 million) transfer reveals a major tactical evolution rather than a simple goal drop-off.

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While Mbeumo’s headline tally fell from 20 league goals in his final season at Brentford to 11 in his debut Manchester United campaign, his open-play expected goals (npXG) actually climbed from 7.55 to 12.2.

With United sitting 19th under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Brentford flying in 6th, Mbeumo’s elite pressing (139 defensive actions) and passing security (83.8%) make him one of the club's few reliable commercial and sporting assets.

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When Manchester United agreed to pay an initial £65 million for Bryan Mbeumo, with another £6 million available in add-ons, they were investing in one of the Premier League's most productive attackers.

The Cameroon international arrived at Old Trafford on the back of a sensational final season at Brentford, where he combined goals, creativity and relentless work rate to establish himself as one of the division's most complete forwards.

Bryan Mbeumo penned his Manchester United contract with a clean shave.

Yet as United prepare to face his former club, the statistics suggest something unexpected has happened.

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Rather than simply replicating the player who lit up Brentford, Mbeumo has evolved into a very different footballer.

Back at Old Trafford for #PL action 🏟️💥 https://t.co/H8xfuDn69d — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2026

The Finishing Explosion that Convinced United

Mbeumo's final campaign at Brentford was the kind that forces big clubs to take notice.

Having scored nine league goals in both 2022/23 and 2023/24, he exploded in 2024/25 with 20 goals and a level of finishing that bordered on extraordinary.

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His 20-goal haul came from just 12.3 Expected Goals, meaning he outperformed his xG by almost eight goals. More tellingly, his Expected Goals on Target figure showed that the quality of his shot placement had improved significantly, suggesting his finishing surge was not simply a product of luck.

Bryan Mbeumo was a beast at Brentford.

What made the season even more impressive was the fact that he remained Brentford's primary creative outlet. He created 70 chances, produced 17 big chances for teammates and continued to carry much of the attacking burden for Thomas Frank's side.

Add his set-piece duties, crossing volume and defensive work, and it becomes easier to understand why United saw him as a perfect fit.

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How United Have Changed His Job Description

The biggest transformation is visible in where and how Mbeumo plays. At Brentford, he operated as a classic right-sided attacker, hugging the touchline before cutting inside onto his stronger foot.

The heatmaps from his final season show a player whose influence was concentrated on the right flank, where he was responsible for stretching defences, delivering crosses and isolating opposing full-backs. At United, that role has changed dramatically.

Brayan Mbeumo is Man United's leading scorer. Image: Imago

His touches are now concentrated in the right half-space and central attacking areas rather than on the touchline. Instead of being asked to beat and HEAT UP defenders repeatedly in 1v1 situations, he has become more involved in linking attacks, making intelligent off-ball runs and arriving in dangerous positions inside the penalty area.

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Moving into congested central pockets against low-block defences reduced his 1v1 dribble volume and success rate from 52.5% to 33.3%, while cutting his long-ball attempts in half.

Mbeumo's heatmap at Brentford. (Photo Credit: Sofascore).

In exchange, Mbeumo has become markedly cleaner in possession, lifting his pass completion from 73.9% to 83.8% this season and threading 112 line-breaking passes last term.

The numbers reflect that shift. His passing accuracy has climbed significantly, while his dribbling volume has fallen sharply. He attempts fewer risky actions on the ball and is now operating more like an inside forward than a traditional winger.

Mbeumo's United heatmap.

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Mbuemo’s Goals Have Dropped - The Threat Hasn't

On the surface, Mbeumo's goal return appears to have declined since leaving Brentford.

The 20-goal season that convinced United to make their move has been followed by a more modest return, with his finishing numbers regressing closer to his career averages. However, looking only at goals risks missing the bigger picture.

A significant portion of his Brentford tally came from penalties, responsibilities he no longer handles at Old Trafford. More importantly, his open-play chance quality has actually improved.

Mbeumo will face Brentford for the third time since he left the club.

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11 of Mbeumo’s 2025/26 league goals came from open play against 12.2 non-penalty xG, a notable jump in open-play shot quality compared to his 7.55 non-penalty xG in his final year at Brentford. In 2026/27, he is tracking at the exact same efficient rate (4 goals from 4.62 xG).

He continues to find dangerous scoring positions with remarkable consistency, which suggests United are still benefiting from the same movement and attacking instincts that made him so effective at Brentford.

Bryan Mbeumo was a touchline-hugging beasts at Brentford.

The difference is that he is now contributing within a more complex tactical structure rather than serving as the focal point of the entire attack.

Metric Final Brentford Season (2024/25) Man United (2025/26 – Present) League Goals (Non-Penalty) 20 (15 non-penalty) 11 in 25/26; 4 in 26/27 (all open play) Pass Completion 73.9% 79.0% (25/26) → 83.8% (26/27) 1v1 Dribble Success 52 completed (52.5%) 18 in 25/26 (33.3%); 7 in 26/27 (33.3%) Defensive Contributions 117 139 (in 25/26)

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Why Pochettino Needs Mbeumo's Engine Today

If there is one aspect of Mbeumo's game that has become more valuable since moving to Manchester United, it is his relentless work without the ball.

As United prepare to face a Brentford side sitting sixth in the table after a commanding 4-0 victory at Everton, Mauricio Pochettino finds himself under pressure to secure his first league win with a side languishing in 19th place.

New Man United boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Injuries to Carlos Baleba, Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford, and Benjamin Sesko have further complicated the task, leaving the manager short of reliable options in key areas of the pitch. That is where Mbeumo's importance becomes impossible to ignore.

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Physical tracking data from last season showed he logged 539 sprints, covered 193.2 miles, reached a top speed of 22.4 mph and recorded 139 defensive contributions. Those figures not only match his Brentford output but actually surpass it in several categories.

Mauricio Pochettino and Marcus Rashford.

At a time when United need energy, running power and leadership from the front, Mbeumo's ability to press aggressively, track runners and repeatedly make high-intensity sprints gives Pochettino something few players in his squad can offer.

While supporters naturally focus on goals and assists, his off-ball contribution may be the reason he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

🚨 Mauricio Pochettino: “Marcus Rashford is on the field, starting to feel much better”. https://t.co/oxKIPDYfyd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2026

The Verdict

The evidence suggests Manchester United have not signed a diminished version of Bryan Mbeumo who dazzled at Brentford. What they have done is to reshape him.

The touchline winger who once carried Brentford's attack has become a more tactically disciplined forward who combines intelligent movement, cleaner link-up play and elite defensive work with a consistent goal threat.

Bryan Mbeumo at Manchester United.

He may never again post the extraordinary finishing numbers that defined his final season in west London, but he has evolved into a more complete footballer.