Regina Daniels marks 25th birthday in a wheelchair, reveals she has spent months unable to walk freely

Regina Daniels has revealed that she has struggled to walk freely for months, sharing a wheelchair birthday video and an update on her recovery.

Regina Daniels has revealed that she has struggled to move around freely for several months, sharing the update in a birthday video.

The actress says her condition began as something minor before worsening, with pain sometimes leaving her unable to walk.

She says she has noticed significant developments in her recovery but has not disclosed her diagnosis or treatment.

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Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has opened up about her health, appearing in a wheelchair in a birthday video in which she said she has spent months unable to move around as she pleases.

In the video posted on Instagram on Saturday, she marked what she called her silver jubilee and asked God for "total calm" in this new phase of her life. She then addressed the sight of her in a wheelchair directly.

"I know many of you may be surprised seeing me in a wheelchair," she said. "Well, welcome to another chapter of my life."

Regina Daniels

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She said fans had been asking about her absence from the public eye, and she chose her birthday to answer those who genuinely care.

According to the actress, she has lost her freedom to move around as she pleases for several months. She said it began as something minor before getting worse, and that things took a major turn after the last public gathering she hosted, her children's day carnival.

Regina said the pain became excruciating. Some days she could walk well, she said, and on others she could not move at all. She said she cried and turned to God for healing.

Her tone then lifted as she said she was speaking because of some really significant developments in her recovery and thanked God. She did not say what condition she has, what caused it, or what treatment she is receiving.

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The actress also spoke about where she is living now. She said she decided to move closer to her children, first renting a space and later putting down a deposit on the house she now lives in, because she "had this need to own."

Her comments come weeks after speculation that she had gone back to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, from whom she has been estranged. In early September, a short clip showed Regina in the background of a live session hosted by one of Nwoko's sons, apparently at the senator's residence. She was heard telling the host to "cut it" as she moved away from the camera.

The video set off reports of a reunion. Neither Regina nor Nwoko confirmed it, and her sister, Destiny Daniels, offered an explanation contradicting the claim that she had officially returned to the marriage.