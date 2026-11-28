Lionel Messi's quest for back-to-back MLS Cup titles crashed to an end as Santiago Rodriguez's 92nd-minute strike earned Columbus Crew a dramatic 1-0 victory and a 2-0 series sweep over defending champions Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's hopes of retaining the MLS Cup have ended after Inter Miami suffered a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Columbus Crew, completing a 2-0 series sweep in the first round of the playoffs.

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Santiago Rodriguez struck in the 92nd minute to send Columbus into the Eastern Conference semi-finals and end the defending champions' title defence.

Rodriguez delivers late knockout blow

With the contest seemingly heading towards a penalty shootout, Rodriguez found the decisive breakthrough two minutes into stoppage time, converting a cross from Anass Zaroury to spark celebrations at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

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Columbus had already taken control of the best-of-three series with a convincing 3-0 victory in the opening game. Their latest success secured a 2-0 sweep and ended Miami's hopes of becoming the first team to win consecutive MLS Cups since LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012.

The match was tightly contested in the first half, with Messi coming close through a free kick in the 22nd minute. German Berterame also tested Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, while Brais Mendez forced a save from Miami's Dayne St. Clair.

After the break, Casemiro thought he had given Miami the lead with a header from Messi's cross, but the effort was ruled out for offside. Berterame then wasted a clear opportunity, sending a close-range header over the crossbar before Rodriguez settled the contest late on.

Messi's impressive campaign ends without a title

Messi finished the regular season as the league's leading scorer with 26 goals and 17 assists, collecting his second consecutive Golden Boot.

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However, the Argentine could not inspire Miami to another playoff run, with the club's campaign ending in the opening round despite their status as defending champions.

The 39-year-old, who announced his retirement from international football following the 2026 World Cup, remains contracted to Inter Miami through the 2028 MLS season.