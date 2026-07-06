7 food safety facts you probably didn't know about boiling eggs with rice.

7 food safety facts you probably didn't know about boiling eggs with rice.

Do you boil eggs with your rice? Here are 7 food safety facts you probably didn't know

Do you boil eggs with your rice? Here are seven food safety facts experts say every Nigerian should know, from bacteria on eggshells to proper food handling and storage.

Food safety experts say eggshells can carry harmful bacteria, including Salmonella, even when they appear clean.

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Washing eggs before cooking may remove dirt but does not eliminate all microscopic germs.

Experts recommend boiling eggs separately from rice to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Proper cooking, safe food handling and correct storage of rice and eggs are essential in preventing foodborne illnesses.

Boiling eggs in the same pot as rice is a common practice in many Nigerian homes . It saves time, reduces the number of pots to wash and helps conserve cooking gas .

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But while the method is convenient, food safety experts say there are a few important things you should know before dropping eggs into your pot of rice.

Here are seven facts experts want you to know.

1. Eggshells can carry harmful bacteria

While eggs may appear clean, their shells can harbour harmful bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli, especially if they become contaminated during handling, transportation or storage.

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These bacteria are found on the shell, not inside the egg, and can be transferred to other foods if proper care is not taken.

2. Washing eggs may not remove every germ

Many people rinse eggs before cooking, believing that doing so makes them completely safe.

However, food safety experts say washing may remove visible dirt but does not necessarily eliminate all microscopic bacteria that could still remain on the shell.

3. The concern is cross-contamination, not the eggshell itself

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Experts say the eggshell is not poisonous. The real concern is that bacteria present on the shell may contaminate the rice water during cooking, particularly if the eggs are dirty or cracked.

According to a report by The Nation, researchers found that rice cooked alongside unwashed eggs showed evidence of bacterial contamination, while rice cooked with properly washed eggs did not.

The findings suggest that poor hygiene, not the act of boiling eggs itself—is the major risk.

4. Cracked eggs pose a higher risk

If an egg is cracked before cooking, bacteria on the shell can more easily enter the egg and contaminate its contents.

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Experts recommend discarding cracked eggs instead of cooking them with other foods.

5. Cooking thoroughly helps reduce the risk

Boiling food at high temperatures destroys many harmful bacteria.

However, food safety specialists advise that eggs should be cooked thoroughly and handled hygienically from the moment they are purchased until they are eaten.

6. Experts recommend boiling eggs separately

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Although many Nigerians have boiled eggs with rice for years without obvious problems, food safety experts say using a separate pot remains the safer option.

Doing so reduces the possibility of cross-contamination and follows better kitchen hygiene practices.

Another suggested alternative is to steam the eggs above the rice using a steaming rack or heatproof container instead of placing them directly in the rice water.

7. Safe food handling doesn't end after cooking

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Even properly cooked food can become unsafe if it is not stored correctly.

Cooked rice should not be left at room temperature for long periods because bacteria can multiply rapidly. Likewise, boiled eggs should be refrigerated if they are not eaten soon after cooking.

Should you stop boiling eggs with rice?

Not necessarily. There is no universally accepted scientific guidance stating that boiling eggs with rice is inherently dangerous.

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However, food safety experts say the safest approach is to ensure eggs are clean, avoid using cracked eggs and, where possible, boil them separately to minimise the risk of cross-contamination.