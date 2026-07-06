How do you market something people don't want to be seen using?

Inside the data-driven approach to driving sexual health engagement in highly sensitive African communities.

In Nigeria’s diverse and culturally conservative consumer landscape, sexual and reproductive health remains one of the most heavily guarded topics. It is a market reality blanketed in hushed tones, judgment, and hesitation.

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When a campaign was commissioned to increase engagement with the 7790 sexual and reproductive health helpline, the objective was ambitious: drive an additional 100,000 interactions within 12 months. The challenge, however, was not awareness alone; it was a deeply ingrained cultural stigma that created immediate friction for consumers seeking information.

To navigate this, pan-African marketing agency Pulse Marketing bypassed traditional marketing playbooks. By treating consumer privacy as a central design principle rather than an operational constraint, the agency engineered a full-funnel ecosystem designed to meet young demographics exactly where they are—in their social feeds, on their campuses, and within their culture—transforming silent curiosity into confidential conversations.

The Impact in Numbers

The strategic pivot from public visibility to private utility yielded unprecedented performance across the entire engagement funnel:

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106.3M Campaign Impressions

41.87M+ Total Audience Reach

11.1M Active Engagements

225.8K+ New Community Followers

354.1K Educational Website Visits

1.98M Frictionless Click-to-Calls

63K Verified, Direct Helpline Conversations

The campaign completely shattered its initial baseline targets, comfortably exceeding the 100,000 additional interaction threshold within the 7790 helpline ecosystem.

Solving for Friction, Windows, and Cultural Fragmentation

Unlike standard consumer-packaged-goods (CPG) or tech campaigns, success could not be measured via open web traffic or public digital conversions. Pulse Marketing had to engineer solutions around three rigid operational realities:

Bridging the Measurement Gap: Because final conversions occurred via anonymous, confidential telephone conversations rather than trackable online shopping carts, the data strategy required linking top-of-funnel digital attention directly to offline, voice-based actions.

Strict Operational Windows: The 7790 helpline operated exclusively from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Saturday. Media delivery parameters had to be optimised in real time to guarantee that active ad spend never pushed impressions during off-hours, preventing ad fatigue and wasted spend.

Fragmented Cultural Dynamics: In urban centres like Lagos, the core hurdle was cutting through intense media noise. Conversely, in Northern markets like Kano and Kaduna, the campaign required deep cultural fluency, absolute discretion, and respect for local social norms to avoid alienating the community.

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The Playbook: Intentional Multi-Channel Roles

Rather than deploying a uniform broadcast message across the region, Pulse Marketing assigned precise tactical objectives to every digital and physical touchpoint based on localised user behaviour.

1. Digital Architecture & Mobile-First Privacy

The agency leveraged Meta platforms as high-intent response engines. By integrating native mobile click-to-call formats, they removed user friction entirely, allowing audiences to transition from curiosity to an instant, encrypted call in a single tap.

To reach consumers in their most private digital environments, targeted placements were deployed across mobile networks like Transsion and Eskimi. Data analysis revealed that users displayed a higher propensity to engage when browsing from personal mobile devices, prompting real-time optimisation towards these channels.

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Concurrently, the Google Display Network channelled 354.1K users to educational landing pages, offering a low-pressure environment where users could build confidence before picking up the phone.

2. Culture-First Storytelling and Real-Time Agility

To strip away the clinical coldness often associated with health public service announcements, the agency collaborated with relatable digital content creators like Kiekie. By utilising familiar voices and everyday context, the creative execution normalised the dialogue, positioning the helpline as a trusted peer rather than an institutional authority.

This cultural agility was severely tested mid-campaign when feedback from radio partners in Northern Nigeria indicated that local stakeholders harboured concerns regarding specific broadcast messaging. Pulse Marketing responded immediately. Radio spots were paused, consultations were held with community leaders, and the creative assets were rapidly refined to align with local expectations.

To preserve the campaign's overall performance momentum during this pivot, the media team dynamically reallocated the radio budget into private, mobile-first digital environments on Eskimi and Transsion, keeping audience acquisition steady without fracturing community trust.

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3. Real-Life Safe Spaces and Strategic Alliances

Recognising that behaviour change requires physical reinforcement, the strategy extended beyond digital screens into experiential executions. The agency launched targeted campus activations and live sessions across tertiary institutions, creating physical, judgment-free zones for honest dialogue.

Additionally, acknowledging that reproductive health dynamics are heavily influenced by broader social environments, Pulse Marketing executed ad placements within traditionally male-dominated sports and betting platforms, successfully engaging men as constructive allies in the conversation.

The Strategic Takeaway for Global Brands

The success of the Honey and Banana campaign offers a powerful case study for organisations marketing sensitive products or operating in highly conservative markets: growth does not come from shouting louder.

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By prioritising consumer dignity, optimising ad spend against real-world conversions rather than vanity digital metrics, and maintaining sharp cultural agility, the campaign proved that building consumer trust is the most effective driver of long-term behavioural change.