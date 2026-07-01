Cooking gas prices drop to between ₦1,100 and ₦1,500 as supply improves — see full list of new prices across Nigerian cities

Cooking gas prices have started dropping across Nigeria as supply improves, with retail prices now ranging between ₦1,100 and ₦1,500 per kilogramme in many cities. See the latest prices.

Cooking gas prices have started falling across Nigeria following improved supply and lower depot prices.

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Retail prices now range between ₦1,100 and ₦1,500 per kilogramme in many major cities, though some areas still pay more.

Industry stakeholders say increased local production, imports and government interventions have helped stabilise the LPG market.

Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and other cities recorded varying prices, with the North-East still paying the highest rates due to transport costs.

Nigerian households are beginning to experience relief as the retail price of cooking gas , also known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), has started declining across several parts of the country following improved product supply and lower depot prices.

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The price reduction comes weeks after cooking gas surged to as high as ₦2,400 per kilogramme in some locations due to supply shortages, rising depot prices and logistics challenges, worsening the cost-of-living burden on households and small businesses. Recent improvements in supply have, however, begun to ease pressure on the market.

The President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Edu Inyang, said the decline was driven by improved product availability and a drop in depot prices.

"Retail cooking gas prices have started easing in some markets. The reduction is gradual because transportation costs and retailer margins differ from one location to another, but supply has improved significantly," Inyang said. He added that increased local production, imports and improved market competition had helped stabilise prices.

According to the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), the national retail price of cooking gas now ranges between ₦1,100 and ₦1,650 per kilogramme, although prices in many major cities are currently within the ₦1,100 to ₦1,500 range. The association attributed the decline to increased product availability from domestic production and imports, lower depot prices, stronger competition among marketers and the disappearance of panic buying and hoarding.

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NALPGAM President Edu Inyang said retail prices have started easing in several markets, though the reduction has not been uniform nationwide because transportation costs, distance from supply depots and retailer margins continue to influence prices in different locations.

New cooking gas prices across Nigerian cities

Current market prices show that:

Lagos, Ibadan and Abeokuta: ₦1,100–₦1,350/kg

Benin City, Port Harcourt and Warri: ₦1,150–₦1,400/kg

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Onitsha and Enugu: ₦1,200–₦1,450/kg

Abuja: ₦1,250–₦1,500/kg

Kano and Kaduna: ₦1,300–₦1,550/kg

Maiduguri and parts of the North-East: ₦1,350–₦1,650/kg, reflecting higher transportation and logistics costs.

Based on the latest retail prices, consumers can expect to pay:

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₦5,500–₦8,250 to refill a 5kg cylinder.

₦6,600–₦9,900 for a 6kg cylinder.

₦13,750–₦20,625 for a standard 12.5kg cylinder, depending on location and retailer.

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The decline follows recent interventions by the Federal Government to stabilise the LPG market after prices rose sharply in May and June. Last week, the government convened an emergency meeting with regulators, security agencies and industry stakeholders to tackle hoarding, speculative storage and supply disruptions, while rolling out measures to improve affordability and market stability.

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, said the regulator had introduced measures to improve LPG availability across the country.

According to Ahmed, national LPG supply sufficiency has increased from 11 days to 22 days, while average daily supply rose from 4,262 metric tonnes in May to 5,040 metric tonnes in June.