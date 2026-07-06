Davido along with Lead star of Netflix The Polygamist

Davido along with Lead star of Netflix The Polygamist

‘I am not Jonasi’ — Davido rejects viral comparisons to Netflix's The Polygamist lead

Davido has responded after fans compared him to Jonasi, the lead character in Netflix's The Polygamist.

Davido dismissed comparisons to Jonasi, the lead character in Netflix's The Polygamist, during a viral fan interaction.

Fans began linking the singer to the fictional character after his earlier social media reaction to the hit series.

The exchange has sparked fresh reactions online as The Polygamist continues to dominate conversations across Africa.

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Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has publicly rejected comparisons between himself and Jonasi Gomora, the controversial lead character of Netflix's hit South African series, The Polygamist.

In a video that has since gone viral, a female fan asked Davido for his opinion on the show. His response was a swift and firm rejection of the nickname fans have been attaching to him. "I am not Jonasi," he said.

“I am not Jonasi.” 😂❤️



- Davido finally clears the air on the “Jonasi” jokes. pic.twitter.com/fR0ZcYINaY — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) July 5, 2026

The clip drew considerable reactions online, with many finding the pushback amusing given that Davido himself had earlier publicly reacted to the show, posting on social media that Jonasi was "wild." Fans were quick to notice the irony.

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Jonasi Gomora is the lead character of The Polygamist, a Netflix South African drama series that has taken this side of the continent by storm since its release on June 12, 2026.

The show opens at the funeral of Jonasi, a wealthy businessman, where it quickly becomes clear that his widow is not his only partner. He leaves behind three women and six children, with a trail of secrets, betrayals, and broken family dynamics that the series unpacks over its run.

Jonasi in The Polygamist (movie still)

The show topped Netflix charts in South Africa and Kenya within its first week, cracked the top 10 in Nigeria, and reached number four on Netflix's global top 10 list for non-English series. It has since sparked continent-wide debate about polygamy, infidelity, and family.

Davido is married to singer Chioma Adeleke and has three other children from other relationships outside their marriage.

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When fans saw him react to Jonasi's behaviour online, they immediately drew the comparison, flooding his comment sections with jokes and memes linking him to the character.

Davido and Chioma

The singer's denial has only added fuel to the conversation, with reactions continuing to pour in across social media platforms.