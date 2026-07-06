14,000 freshly trained soldiers are being deployed across Nigeria following an expanded recruitment initiative approved by President Bola Tinubu to combat persistent insecurity

14,000 freshly trained soldiers are being deployed across Nigeria following an expanded recruitment initiative approved by President Bola Tinubu to combat persistent insecurity

14,000 new soldiers to join Nigeria's war against terror, but the solution requires more than just more boots on the ground

The Nigerian Army says 14,000 newly trained soldiers are ready for deployment after President Tinubu approved the recruitment of 28,000 personnel to strengthen the fight against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping across Nigeria.

14,000 out of 28,000 newly recruited Nigerian Army personnel have completed training and are set to be deployed for counter-terrorism and security operations nationwide. Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen.

Waidi Shaibu says the recruits underwent nearly 11 months of specialised training in counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and combat skills.

The Army says it has neutralised or arrested 1,877 terrorists through intelligence-led operations while deploying drones, mine-resistant vehicles and locally made Vampire combat vehicles.

Shaibu urged Nigerians to support security agencies with credible intelligence, stressing that defeating terrorism requires cooperation between the military and the public.

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Nigeria's fight against terrorism and banditry is getting a major manpower boost as the Nigerian Army says 14,000 newly trained soldiers are now ready for deployment across different parts of the country.

The development comes after President Bola Tinubu approved the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel to strengthen the Army in tackling insecurity, which has continued to affect several states despite years of military operations.

Speaking during an interactive session with media executives at the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Port Harcourt, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, said half of the approved recruits have already completed their training and are prepared for combat operations.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, revealed that the intensive 11-month training curriculum was upgraded to specialize in marksmanship and counter-terrorism.

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According to him, the decision to increase the Army's manpower came shortly after he assumed office.

“Within one week of assuming command, I reviewed the manpower state of the Nigerian Army and saw the need to improve our strength because of the emerging security challenges across the country. I recommended to Mr. President the need to improve our manpower, and he graciously approved the recruitment of 28,000 personnel,” he said.

READ ALSO: Full list: 104 Nigerian soldiers declared missing weeks after deadly Boko Haram attack on Borno base

Where the new soldiers came from

Shaibu explained that 6,000 recruits have graduated from the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, another 5,000 completed training at the Osogbo training school, while about 3,000 more are expected to graduate from the Amasiri-Edda Training Depot.

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That brings the total number of trained personnel to around 14,000, while the remaining recruits are expected to complete their training later.

Army says these are not just "ordinary recruits"

The Army Chief said the training curriculum has been updated to prepare soldiers for today's security challenges, especially terrorism and insurgency.

“Having manpower is one thing; ensuring they are properly trained is another. We have reviewed the curriculum to focus on marksmanship proficiency, counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and critical field skills. Before deployment, these young soldiers undergo almost 11 months of intensive training to ensure they are combat-ready,” he said.

The emphasis on specialised training comes as security experts have repeatedly argued that fighting insurgent groups requires more than just increasing troop numbers. Intelligence gathering, technology, logistics and collaboration with local communities have also been identified as critical factors.

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Army claims major wins against terrorists

Shaibu also revealed that Nigerian troops have stepped up offensive operations across the country, leading to the arrest and neutralisation of 1,877 terrorists through intelligence-led operations carried out alongside other security agencies and international partners.

He said improved logistics, better training, government support and strategic partnerships have all contributed to the recent successes recorded by the military.

More drones, armoured vehicles and locally made weapons

Beyond recruiting more soldiers, the Army says it is investing heavily in modern warfare equipment.

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According to Shaibu, mine-resistant vehicles, surveillance platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other combat equipment have already been deployed to support military operations across Nigeria.

“UAVs are among the critical combat enablers in modern warfare. We have acquired and deployed them across the various geopolitical zones to support ongoing operations. Some have surveillance capabilities, while others have strike capabilities,” he said.

He also disclosed that locally manufactured combat vehicles are now being used in the field.

“One of the platforms recently produced locally is the Vampire combat vehicle. We procured about 15 of them, and they are currently being used in various operations, while some have even been deployed outside the country,” he said.

The Army says it will continue working with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and other indigenous manufacturers to strengthen local defence production.

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READ ALSO: US withdraws troops from Nigeria after mission against ISIS leader

Rescue efforts still ongoing in Oyo

On the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State, the Army Chief assured Nigerians that rescue efforts are still underway.

“Operations are currently ongoing to rescue those children, and we are making tremendous progress,” he said.

Welfare of soldiers also on the agenda

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While hardware and fresh troops bring tactical advantages, citizens are watching closely to see if the deployment results in safer communities and open transit corridors.

Shaibu added that improving the welfare of military personnel remains one of his priorities. According to him, the Army is renovating barracks, expanding affordable housing schemes for retiring soldiers and creating more opportunities for training and career development.

“A well-motivated soldier is critical to operational effectiveness. We are investing in their welfare because the soldier remains one of our greatest national assets,” he said.

He also appealed to Nigerians to support security agencies by providing credible information.

“This is your Army. We need your support, your prayers and credible information to enable us to discharge our constitutional responsibilities effectively,” he added.

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