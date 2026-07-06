Toyin Abraham says she has chosen not to dwell on the viral incident involving Funke Akindele.

Toyin Abraham says she has chosen not to dwell on the viral incident involving Funke Akindele.

‘Everybody has the right to their reactions’ — Toyin Abraham finally addresses Funke Akindele snub

Toyin Abraham has broken her silence on the viral moment Funke Akindele appeared to ignore her at a movie premiere, saying everyone has the right to their reactions.

Toyin Abraham has addressed the viral moment Funke Akindele appeared to ignore her greeting, saying everyone is entitled to their own reactions.

The incident followed months of tension after Abraham accused Akindele's camp of sabotaging her 2025 cinema release.

The actress also spoke about her career and marriage, saying she no longer feels the need to force relationships in the industry.

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Award-winning Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has finally addressed the viral incident involving colleague Funke Akindele at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo's film, The Return of Arinzo.

Asked about the moment during a recent interview on The Morayo Show, Abraham said she preferred not to dwell on it. "First and foremost, I don't want to talk about it because I don't like talking about my past. But everybody has rights to their reactions and actions, so it's okay," she said.

Morayo Brown asked Toyin Abraham about her past drama with Funke Akindele



Toyin Abraham responded with maturity ❤️ https://t.co/8OeJ4vID6p pic.twitter.com/GDKc3u1Ifo — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) July 5, 2026

The incident occurred in March 2026, when a viral video showed Akindele appearing to ignore Abraham's greeting at the star-studded event. The clip sparked widespread reactions online, with fans divided over who was at fault.

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The tension between both actresses dates back to December 2025, when Abraham accused Akindele's camp of sabotaging her film, Oversabi Aunty, while it was in cinemas alongside Akindele's Behind The Scenes. She alleged unfavourable screening slots and claimed people were paid to spread false reports about her film's performance.

Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele at the premiere of 'The Return of Arinzo'

Following the premiere snub, Abraham said she had unfollowed Akindele and would not greet her again. Neither actress has publicly reconciled since.

In the same interview, Abraham spoke more broadly about her standing in the industry, saying years of consistency and what she described as divine favour have given her the freedom to choose her own projects and collaborators.

"I can't kiss anybody's a*s anymore because God has blessed me with a platform where I can decide who I want to work with," she said.

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Morayo : you do cinema once a year but there’s a question of why do you guys always have to wait till December competing for viewers



Toyin Abraham: I think he’s just but we don’t have a lot of film in December



Morayo : the main guy are December,you top three are December… pic.twitter.com/Z7eFUPdL3V — KOMISI HQ (@HEYBIDEMI) July 2, 2026

She explained the comment came from gratitude rather than pride, adding that she no longer believes in forcing relationships or chasing opportunities at the expense of her self-worth.

The actress credited her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, with supporting her career, despite describing him as not particularly romantic.

"My husband is not romantic. But he allows me to be the best version of myself. He allows me to do what brings my acting career to life," she said.

Toyin Abraham and husband Kola Ajeyemi [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

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She said the trust built between them over the years, especially around the demands of their profession, has kept their marriage strong.

She continued further, addressing whether her husband gets jealous over her working closely with male co-stars in the industry. "Nah. Most of my colleagues' wives are comfortable with me. I can do every other thing, but 'iranu' is not one of them," she said.

The comment suggests her husband and colleagues' spouses trust her boundaries within professional relationships, which she credited as part of the reason her marriage has remained stable despite the demands of her career.