Meet Dan Sur, the rapper who traded his natural hair for gold chain implants at 23
In 2021, Dan Sur revealed that he had implanted gold chains into his scalp because he wanted a hairstyle that would set him apart from other rappers.
The Mexican rapper gave fans a glimpse of his natural hair during a TikTok challenge before returning to his signature gold chain hairstyle.
Before his gold hair implants attracted international attention, Dan Sur launched his YouTube channel in 2016 and began releasing music in 2019.
In 2021, the then 23-year-old shocked social media users when he revealed that he had implanted hooks into his scalp to hold chains in place. The unusual hairstyle quickly became his signature look and drew attention to the rapper beyond his music.
Sur, who also works as a music producer, claimed he was the first rapper in history to have gold hair implanted in his head. He explained his decision in a TikTok video shared with his 1.9 million followers at the time.
“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now. I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head, and that hook has hooks, and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin. This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history.”
The procedure involved gold hooks attached beneath his skin to hold the chains. The result was a striking appearance that looked more like jewellery hanging from his scalp than conventional hair.
Before his unusual hairstyle attracted international attention, Sur was already pursuing a career in music and content creation. He launched his YouTube channel in 2016, initially exploring online content before turning his attention more seriously to music.
By 2019, he had begun releasing songs on YouTube. He also built a presence on social media, where he shared music, personal updates and videos that reflected his flamboyant style.
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