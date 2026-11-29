In a startling departure from traditional home dominance, Katsina United emerged as the sole home winners in the latest NPFL matchday. Bendel Insurance and Kun Khalifat secured sensational away wins, while Nasarawa United and Sporting Lagos shared six goals in a 3-3 epic.

For a division notorious for impenetrable home grounds, the latest round of Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, fixtures completely tore up the script.

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Pulse Sports reports that across seven matches, Katsina United stood alone as the only home side to claim maximum points.

NPFL Recap

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The headline carnage unfolded in Lagos, where a disciplined 10-man Bendel Insurance side dismantled Inter Lagos 3–1.

Despite playing the final minutes with a numerical disadvantage after they were reduced to 10 men following a red card, the Benin Arsenals held on for the win and three points.

Bendel Insurance too strong for Inter Lagos.

The newly promoted Inter Lagos have now lost their last two matches and conceded eight goals.

Further south in Warri, Kun Khalifat pulled off one of the shocks of the round, silencing the home crowd with a clinical 2–0 victory over Warri Wolves FC.

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Two goals in either half from Chijioke Ahiaeke and Ebetomame Oghenetega handed the Owerri side a rare away win.

Meanwhile, goals rained down in Lafia as Nasarawa United and Sporting Lagos traded blows in an unforgettable 3–3 thriller; accounting for a third of the entire day’s 18 goals.

The game in Lafia came to life in the second half, with four goals scored, two apiece, after the first 45 minutes ended 1-1.

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Elsewhere, title-chasing Kano Pillars failed to build on their win in Lagos the last time and were frustrated in a goalless stalemate by Abia Warriors.

Musa created the winner and celebrated in style with his Kano Pillars mates in Lagos.