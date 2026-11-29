Enyimba failed to capitalise on a late red card for Barau FC, settling for a frustrating draw in Aba that extends their winless run to four NPFL matches and leaves them 18th in the table.

The People’s Elephant failed to turn their numerical advantage into three vital points, extending their winless run to four matches and raising serious questions about their lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

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Enyimba went into the Matchday 15 clash needing a response, but instead they stumbled again against a resilient Barau side.

Even after Barau were reduced to 10 men late on, Enyimba could not find the decisive goal, allowing the visitors to leave Aba with a hard-earned point.

FT Enyimba 1 Barau fC 1 #ENYBAR #EuromatchNPFL27 — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) November 29, 2026

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Home fortress gone

This was supposed to be the kind of fixture Enyimba would normally control. Instead, their traditional home dominance continued to disappear, with the club taking just one point from a possible six in their last two matches at the Enyimba International Stadium.

The draw leaves Enyimba 18th in the NPFL table with 13 points from 15 games; a position that will deeply worry supporters of one of Nigeria’s most decorated clubs. Barau, meanwhile, sit third on 24 points and continue to push for CAF competition places.

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Enyimba started well when Iyanda opened the scoring.

Enyimba are now winless in their last four matches, recording two defeats and two draws. That run includes a 1-0 home loss to Ikorodu City and a goalless Abia derby against Abia Warriors, before Sunday’s frustrating stalemate against Barau.

The pattern is becoming impossible to ignore: Enyimba are struggling to score, struggling to close out games and struggling to make home advantage count.

Barau FC found a way back into the game.

Against a Barau side that eventually played with 10 men, the failure to win will feel especially painful.

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Pressure mounts

The result puts more pressure on the technical crew to find urgent solutions. Enyimba’s problem is no longer just results, it is the growing sense that the team lacks the clinical edge and consistency needed to escape the danger zone.

With the relegation battle tightening, every dropped point at home now carries greater consequences. Enyimba’s next fixture has become another must-win encounter, but after failing to beat a depleted Barau side, confidence in Aba is understandably low.

It's not looking good for Enyimba on the table.

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For a club of Enyimba’s history and pedigree, this is a crisis that demands an immediate response.