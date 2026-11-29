Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners benefit from shocking VAR call to snatch point against Maresca's men

Arsenal twice came from behind to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in a match settled by a highly controversial late VAR decision.

It ends level 🔒 🔴 2-2 🩵 @okx https://t.co/S169A5gv4D — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 29, 2026

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Erling Haaland gave City the lead in the 34th minute, finishing a cut-back from Josko Gvardiol. Kai Havertz equalised six minutes later with a header from Mikel Merino’s knockdown.

Just three minutes into the second half, Enzo Fernández restored City’s advantage after a superb driving run and pass from Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Arsenal kept pushing and levelled again in the 83rd minute when Jurriën Timber scrambled home from a corner after Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to claim the ball.

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The real talking point arrived deep into stoppage time. Gvardiol’s goal-bound header appeared to strike the arm of Viktor Gyökeres on the goal-line, preventing a certain winner for City.

Viktor Gyökeres' hands judged to be in a natural position. Horrific call. https://t.co/cMBSHIh2IR — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 29, 2026

After a lengthy VAR check, the officials ruled there was no handball, and the goal was not given, sparking furious protests from the visitors.