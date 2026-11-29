Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners benefit from shocking VAR call to snatch point against Maresca's men
It ends level 🔒 🔴 2-2 🩵 @okx https://t.co/S169A5gv4D— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 29, 2026
Erling Haaland gave City the lead in the 34th minute, finishing a cut-back from Josko Gvardiol. Kai Havertz equalised six minutes later with a header from Mikel Merino’s knockdown.
Just three minutes into the second half, Enzo Fernández restored City’s advantage after a superb driving run and pass from Ayyoub Bouaddi.
Arsenal kept pushing and levelled again in the 83rd minute when Jurriën Timber scrambled home from a corner after Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to claim the ball.
The real talking point arrived deep into stoppage time. Gvardiol’s goal-bound header appeared to strike the arm of Viktor Gyökeres on the goal-line, preventing a certain winner for City.
Viktor Gyökeres' hands judged to be in a natural position. Horrific call. https://t.co/cMBSHIh2IR— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 29, 2026
After a lengthy VAR check, the officials ruled there was no handball, and the goal was not given, sparking furious protests from the visitors.
The draw keeps Arsenal top of the Premier League, but Manchester City will feel aggrieved to have left with only a point.