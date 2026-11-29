Barcelona delivered a commanding performance to secure a 5-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, driven by a stellar hat-trick from Raphinha despite former Blaugrana forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finding the net for the opposition

Barcelona stormed to a 5-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna despite a goal from former Blaugrana star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

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A hat-trick from captain fantastic Raphinha, as well as goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo, were enough to help Barcelona earn all three points and open up a five-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the LaLiga table.

Deportivo vs Barcelona: How it happened

The visitors made an explosive start when Lamine Yamal opened the scoring inside two minutes, although Deportivo responded quickly. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang capitalised on Pau Cubarsi’s defensive mistake to chip Joan Garcia and restore parity in the ninth minute.

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Deportivo threatened again, with Garcia producing an excellent save to deny Bil Nsongo’s header. However, Barcelona regained the lead when Anthony Gordon delivered a cross that Dani Olmo converted with a powerful near-post header.

Lamine and Cubarsi both came close to extending the advantage before half-time, but goalkeeper Leo Roman produced two excellent saves to keep the hosts within touching distance.

Barcelona increased their control after the restart, with Lamine delivering an exquisite cross between Deportivo’s centre-backs for Raphinha to head home his 16th goal of the season.

The Brazilian added a second eight minutes from time, collecting Gordon’s delivery before turning and firing into the net. He completed his hat-trick during stoppage time to seal an emphatic victory.

The result strengthened Barcelona’s position at the top of LaLiga, moving them five points ahead of Atletico Madrid ahead of their potentially decisive meeting on Wednesday.

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