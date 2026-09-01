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Unusual fashion statements singer Timaya has made in recent times

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 16:33 - 01 September 2026
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Unusual fashion statements singer Timaya has made in recent times
When it comes to artistes who have mastered the art of doing things their own way, popular singer Inetimi Alfred Odon, aka Timaya, is certainly no stranger to the list.
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Beyond his music, the singer has built a reputation for a lifestyle and personal style that often refuses to fit neatly into convention. In recent times, that attitude has become particularly visible in his fashion choices, with Timaya stepping out in looks that are bold, unexpected, and sometimes guaranteed to get people talking.

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Whether it is a daring accessory, an unconventional outfit, or a combination that most would hesitate to try, Timaya appears increasingly comfortable with pushing the boundaries of what is considered typical male celebrity fashion.

Here are some of the alternative fashion statements the singer has made in recent times.

Stylish hair rollers

Hair rollers have long been associated with women looking to keep their curls in place. Although they were not initially created as fashion accessories, women have found ways to make them look cool, especially during photoshoots and other dramatic fashion moments. Despite this, few would have expected Timaya to embrace the trend. However, the singer did not just join the bandwagon. He gave it his own twist and made hair rollers appear more like an accessory.

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In his latest social media photos, Timaya is dressed in a purple shirt and simple black trousers. He added a stylish twist to the otherwise regular outfit by wearing hair rollers as an accessory.

Knee-high boots with shirt

Men wear high boots when they want to make a next-level fashion statement, but not quite in the way Timaya did at a recent concert.

The singer got fans talking after he appeared in very high thigh boots, which he seemed to pair simply with a shirt and with no shorts or trousers in sight. Despite the unusual styling, the outfit still worked, especially as he completed the all-black look with bold shades to match.

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Open-toe shoes

When you hear “open-toe shoes,” it may sound like a fairly regular fashion choice. But trust Timaya to give it a personalised touch. The singer recently stepped out in an open-toe footwear choice that caught the attention of fans, with some left curious about exactly what he had on. One fan even asked on Instagram, “Timaya, is this a slippers or shoe?”

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