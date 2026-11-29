Late Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, former Lagos State deputy governor and representative of Lagos West in the Senate.

Late Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, former Lagos State deputy governor and representative of Lagos West in the Senate.

From LASU lecturer to Lagos senator: Idiat Adebule dies a day after praying for another year of service on her 56th birthday

Lagos West Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule passed away on November 28, 2026, just a day after celebrating her 56th birthday and praying for strength to serve. Her death brings a sudden end to a distinguished career spanning academia, the Lagos governorship, and the Senate.

Senator Idiat Adebule died on November 28, 2026, barely a day after celebrating her 56th birthday and praying for renewed strength to serve.

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She moved from a career in education to become secretary to the Lagos State Government, deputy governor and senator representing Lagos West.

She was preparing to seek re-election in 2027 when her death brought her political journey to an abrupt end.

Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule had spent much of her working life moving between classrooms, government offices and political institutions, rising from an educationist to become Lagos State's deputy governor and later a senator representing Lagos West.

But on Friday, November 27, 2026, as she celebrated her 56th birthday, her thoughts were still on the work she hoped to do.

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In a birthday message shared on her X account, Adebule thanked Almighty Allah for the gift of life and prayed for renewed strength to continue serving humanity and contributing to the development of Lagos West, Lagos State and Nigeria. Barely 24 hours later, she was dead.

Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule's birthday message on her X account.

The former Lagos deputy governor died in Lagos on Saturday, November 28, following a brief illness, according to a statement by President Bola Tinubu.

Her death was also confirmed by the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which described her passing as a major loss to the party and the state.

According to Punch's account of the circumstances surrounding her death, Adebule reportedly collapsed during campaign activities in her senatorial district and was rushed to a private hospital in Ikeja, where she died.

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The newspaper also cited sources who claimed she had been managing an undisclosed illness. However, the Presidency has not disclosed a specific medical condition, confirming only that she died after a brief illness.

Her death came as she was reportedly preparing to contest for a second term in the Senate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adebule's death also leaves the APC with the task of finding a replacement for its Lagos West senatorial ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

She had already secured the backing of the party's Governance Advisory Council and other party stakeholders, with APC members endorsing her as their consensus candidate in May 2026.

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Reports at the time said no other aspirant contested the party's ticket. She was, however, expected to face candidates from other parties, including the ADC's Bello Owolabi Hafis, the NDC's Salvador Adegoke Moshood and the PDP's Phillips Adebiyi Abiodun, according to the reported INEC final candidate list.

From the classroom to Lagos politics

Late Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, former Lagos State deputy governor and representative of Lagos West in the Senate.

Born on November 27, 1970, in Ojo, Lagos State, Adebule trained as an educationist at Lagos State University (LASU). She obtained a bachelor's degree in Islamic Education in 1992, a master's degree in Curriculum Studies in 1997 and a doctorate in the same field in 2012.

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She began her teaching career in 1995, working at Michael Otedola College of Primary Education in Epe before moving to Lagos State University, where she also worked as a lecturer.

Her career gradually expanded beyond academia into public administration. She joined the Lagos State public service in 2000 and held positions in the education sector, including serving on the Post-Primary Teaching Service Commission and the Lagos State Scholarship Board.

In July 2011, former Governor Babatunde Fashola appointed her Secretary to the Lagos State Government, a position that placed her closer to the centre of political decision-making in the state.

Her rise continued in May 2015 when she became deputy governor under Akinwunmi Ambode. She held the position until 2019, before returning to elective politics four years later.

In 2023, she won the Lagos West Senatorial District seat on the APC platform, becoming a member of the 10th National Assembly.

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Late Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, former Lagos State deputy governor and representative of Lagos West in the Senate.

Following Adebule’s passing, the Lagos APC announced the suspension of campaign activities in the state.

President Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Kadri Hamzat and her former principal, Ambode, were among the political leaders who mourned her.