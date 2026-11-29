Calvin Bassey's costly midfield error gifted Bournemouth the opening goal as Fulham suffered a frustrating home defeat. Despite Rodrigo Muniz's penalty equalizer, Justin Kluivert secured the win for the Cherries.

Bassey’s casual pass was intercepted in midfield, sparking the rapid move that ended with Marcus Tavernier opening the scoring and although Fulham fought back through Rodrigo Muniz’s penalty, Justin Kluivert’s decisive finish condemned them to another painful home defeat.

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Alex Iwobi played 75 minutes before being replaced by Cesar Palacios, but the Super Eagles midfielder could not prevent Fulham from slipping to a frustrating loss against a Bournemouth side now riding a 10-match winning streak across all competitions.

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Defeat. https://t.co/m1LG2ZmU0u — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 29, 2026

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Bassey’s costly mistake

The decisive moment arrived in the 21st minute, when Bassey got the ball stuck under his feet in midfield and hesitated over a pass. Rayan pounced, fed Evanilson, and the striker quickly released Tavernier, who slid the ball past a helpless Bernd Leno to put Bournemouth ahead.

It was a brutal error from the Super Eagles defender, who had been leading Fulham as captain. Instead of easing pressure, his hesitation created the exact opening Bournemouth needed and Tavernier made no mistake.

For Bassey, it was the kind of mistake that changes the entire mood of a match. Fulham had been building patiently, but one loose touch and one rushed decision allowed Bournemouth to counter at speed and seize control.

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Fulham’s fightback

Fulham responded well. Josh King won a penalty in the 28th minute after being brought down by Adrien Truffert, and Rodrigo Muniz converted from the spot, albeit without much power, as Djordje Petrovic failed to keep out the effort.

That equaliser gave Fulham hope, and Iwobi continued to influence proceedings from midfield before his 75th-minute withdrawal. But Fulham could not turn their recovery into a lead, and Bournemouth remained dangerous on the break.

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Kluivert breaks Fulham hearts

Bournemouth thought they had regained the lead through Junior Kroupi early in the second half, only for VAR to rule Rayan marginally offside in the build-up. Kroupi was then booked for celebrating with the crowd, leaving Fulham briefly relieved.

But the relief did not last. In the 62nd minute, Alex Scott’s cut-back found Kluivert, who scored with his first touch after coming off the bench to restore Bournemouth’s lead.

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Super Eagles verdict

It was a difficult afternoon for Nigeria’s representatives. Bassey will be desperate to move on from the error that directly contributed to Bournemouth’s opener, while Iwobi left the pitch after 75 minutes with Fulham still searching for a way back into the game.

The defeat will hurt Fulham, but it will concern Super Eagles fans even more because Bassey’s mistake came at a moment when Fulham were in control. One lapse in concentration, one misplaced pass and Bournemouth punished Fulham without mercy.

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