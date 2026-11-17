American basketball player Da’monte Khiree Greene stands in custody alongside parcels of seized cannabis following his arrest at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos

American basketball player Da’monte Khiree Greene stands in custody alongside parcels of seized cannabis following his arrest at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos

US basketball player arrives Lagos for career plans, but NDLEA finds 75 pounds of cannabis in his bags

American basketball player Da'monte Khiree Greene faces potential life imprisonment after being arrested at Lagos airport with nearly 75 pounds (33.95kg) of cannabis hidden in abandoned suitcases.

American basketball player Da’monte Khiree Greene was arrested at Lagos airport by NDLEA.

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Officials alleged they recovered about 75 pounds (33.95kg) of cannabis from two bags he abandoned.

Investigators said they also found evidence suggesting possible involvement in drug trafficking.

If convicted of drug trafficking under Nigerian law, the offence carries a possible life imprisonment sentence.

An American professional basketball player has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos after Nigerian anti-drug officials allegedly discovered 75 pounds (33.95kg) of cannabis inside his luggage.

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The suspect, Da’monte Khiree Greene, 28, was arrested on Wednesday after arriving in Nigeria on an Emirates flight from Thailand through Dubai.

According to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Greene told investigators he came to Nigeria to "build networks" for his basketball career.

NDLEA officials displayed 32 parcels of "Loud," a potent strain of cannabis weighing 33.95 kilograms, recovered from two abandoned suitcases.

However, officials said they had already received credible intelligence about his arrival and closely monitored his movements at the airport.

NDLEA alleged that Greene abandoned his two checked-in suitcases and attempted to leave the airport carrying only his hand luggage.

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Officers intercepted and arrested him in the airport's car park before inspecting the abandoned bags.

Inside the suitcases, investigators said they found 16 parcels of "Loud", a highly potent strain of cannabis, in each bag.

The total weight of the seized drugs was put at 33.95 kilograms (about 75 pounds).

According to the agency, investigators also recovered a tracking device and a luggage name tag. They further examined Greene's mobile phone, which they said "revealed information pointing to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity."

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Greene is a point guard who has played basketball in Thailand. Before moving overseas, he spent time at Reinhardt University and South Georgia Technical College in the United States.

Investigators inspected the two checked-in suitcases that Greene left behind before attempting to exit the airport terminal with only his hand luggage.

He later played for the Georgia Bombers, where he emerged as the team's leading scorer during the 2023–24 season, averaging 26.3 points per game.

More recently, he featured for several clubs in Thailand, including the Buriram Boars, Fully Feared BC, and the Pattani Raptors, with his last recorded game coming on November 7.

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Nigeria has some of Africa's toughest anti-drug laws. Under the country's Indian Hemp Act, possession of cannabis can attract a prison sentence, while convictions for drug trafficking under the NDLEA Act can carry a sentence of life imprisonment.