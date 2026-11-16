Indian police arrest Nigerian national Promise Chukwu during an operation over alleged methamphetamine supply in Chennai

Indian police arrest Nigerian national Promise Chukwu during an operation over alleged methamphetamine supply in Chennai

VIDEO: 47-year-old Nigerian lands in police custody after undercover operation exposes drug business in India

Indian police arrested 47-year-old Nigerian national Promise Chukwu during a decoy operation in Chennai after seizing 43 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators allege he overstayed his visa and distributed drugs sourced from Bengaluru.

Indian police arrested a 47-year-old Nigerian man, Promise Chukwu, over alleged methamphetamine supply.

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Police said they recovered 43 grammes of the illegal substance during a decoy operation in Chennai.

Investigators alleged he supplied drugs to customers in areas including Tambaram, Mahabalipuram and Chennai Airport.

Authorities also claimed he had overstayed his tourist visa and was sourcing drugs from Bengaluru.

A Nigerian man living in India has been arrested after police caught him with methamphetamine during an undercover operation in Chennai.

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The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Promise Chukwu, was arrested after police claimed they recovered 43 grammes of methamphetamine, an illegal drug, during a sting operation on Pallavaram Radial Road.

According to reports from India Today’s Video Desk, police had been tracking information about a suspected drug supply network before sending an undercover officer posing as a buyer to meet Chukwu.

Investigators alleged that Chukwu was involved in supplying methamphetamine to customers around Tambaram, Mahabalipuram and Chennai Airport, with some of his suspected buyers reportedly linked to the information technology sector.

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Police also claimed that the Nigerian national had stayed in India beyond the period allowed by his tourist visa.

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𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎: 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟒𝟑𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 Credit: X | ANI --- Follow us for more breaking news and videos https://t.co/JovSLLNwPl — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) November 16, 2026

Authorities suspect that Chukwu allegedly obtained the drugs from Bengaluru before distributing them to customers in different parts of Chennai.

Following his arrest, he was taken into custody for further questioning as police continue investigations into the alleged drug network.

The arrest comes after another Nigerian woman, Emmanuel Joy, was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in August over an alleged cocaine possession case.

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According to News18 Hindi, police said Joy, a Lagos resident, was arrested near IT Park, Sinhasa, after officers reportedly found 57.18 grammes of cocaine in her possession.

Authorities alleged that she travelled from Mumbai to Indore to supply the drug.

Police said the arrest happened during increased security checks ahead of festivals including Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami. Officers reportedly became suspicious after seeing Joy carrying a black bag.

“A foreign woman carrying a black bag appeared suspicious,” police were quoted as saying.

After questioning her and finding her responses unsatisfactory, officers searched the bag in the presence of female police personnel and allegedly discovered cocaine hidden inside a transparent bag.

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The seized substance was reportedly valued at more than Rs29 lakh (about ₦40.9 million).

News18 Hindi reported that Joy entered India on August 14 with a seven-month business visa and was living in Bandra East, Mumbai, where she worked at a hair salon with her sister.

During questioning, police alleged that Joy admitted buying cocaine at a cheaper price with the intention of selling it for a higher amount in Indore. However, investigators said they were still verifying her claims.

A case was registered against her under Sections 8 and 21 of India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police have continued examining documents, including her passport and visa records, as well as her mobile phone and other digital information, to identify possible connections to a wider drug network.

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Authorities said they are trying to determine who allegedly supplied the cocaine, who it was meant for in Indore, and whether more people were involved.