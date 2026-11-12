Police officers cordon off the entrance to the Ibis Hotel in Tilburg following a Wednesday evening shooting inside the restaurant

Police officers cordon off the entrance to the Ibis Hotel in Tilburg following a Wednesday evening shooting inside the restaurant

Man walks into Netherlands hotel restaurant, opens fire on guests and staff for no clear reason

Guests at an Ibis Hotel restaurant in Tilburg were left badly shaken after a 53-year-old man opened fire and pointed a weapon at staff. Police launched a manhunt and arrested the suspect two hours later.

A 53-year-old man allegedly fired shots inside the restaurant of an Ibis Hotel in Tilburg, Netherlands.

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No one was injured, and police believe the suspect may have fired blank cartridges.

The suspect fled after the incident but was arrested about two hours later after a police manhunt.

Police recovered a firearm from his vehicle, while the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Man enters hotel restaurant, starts shooting for no clear reason — police arrest him hours laterImagine you're just trying to enjoy your meal after a long day, then someone suddenly pulls out a gun and starts firing. That's exactly the terrifying experience guests at a hotel restaurant in the Netherlands had on Wednesday evening.

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A 53-year-old man from Oisterwijk has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire inside the restaurant of the Ibis Hotel on Dr. Hub van Doorneweg in Tilburg.

Thankfully, no one was hit or injured during the incident, but several guests were left badly shaken after witnessing the frightening scene.

The hotel restaurant had remained crowded when the man reportedly pulled out a firearm and caused panic among guests.

According to police, the incident happened at about 6:35 p.m. while the restaurant was busy with customers.

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Witnesses said the suspect had been sitting in the restaurant like every other guest before he suddenly brought out a firearm, fired several shots and pointed the weapon toward members of staff, causing panic inside the hotel.

Authorities believe the weapon was loaded with blank cartridges, meaning the shots created loud bangs but did not fire live bullets. Investigators are still examining the firearm to confirm exactly what happened.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly fled the hotel in his car before officers arrived.

Police quickly identified him and immediately launched a search across the area.

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Police had recovered a firearm from the suspect’s vehicle after stopping him on Ringbaan-Zuid in Tilburg.

"The suspect's identity was established fairly quickly, and a manhunt was launched. His known addresses were checked, and police units were stationed at key points in the area," police said.

The search ended around 9 p.m. when officers spotted the suspect's vehicle on Ringbaan-Zuid in Tilburg and ordered him to pull over.

During the arrest, police recovered a firearm from inside the vehicle.

Authorities have not yet revealed what may have triggered the shooting, and investigators say the motive remains unclear.

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The case is still under investigation as police continue to question the suspect and examine the weapon recovered from his car.